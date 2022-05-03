Ditch Raila and join Kenya Kwanza, Ruto allies tell Kalonzo

Allies of Deputy President William Ruto have asked Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka to ditch Azimio presidential hopeful Raila Odinga and save himself from further humiliation.

The politicians urged Kalonzo to consider teaming up with Kenya Kwanza Alliance saying his counterparts in Azimio will continue to disrespect him and still not pick the Wiper boss as Raila’s running mate.

Led by UDA chairman Johnson Muthama, the leaders said Kalonzo’s treatment at former President Mwai Kibaki’s funeral and the manner in which Azimio wants to pick a running mate, was reason enough for Kalonzo to leave the formation.

“We will not allow people to step on Kalonzo. From now on, President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Raila should know Kalonzo will be respected,” he said.

Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua said it was shocking that Kalonzo was not given an opportunity to speak at Kibaki’s funeral yet he served as his Vice President.

“Nyeri people were so annoyed because some of the people who were allowed to speak are those who gave Kibaki a headache.”

“Kamba people need to teach Raila a lesson. Kalonzo gave him 1.5 million votes in 2017 and now the ODM leader wants to subject him to an interview. I come with apologies from the people of Nyeri,” he said.

He made the remarks on Monday at the burial of Muthama’s daughter Janet Nduya in Machakos.

Former Transport Chief Administrative Secretary Wanvinya Ndeti, a Machakos governor aspirant and an ally of Kalonzo, said she was sure Kalonzo will make the right decision when time comes.

“Kalonzo is a man who can make his decisions. I know God will guide him to make the right decisions for himself, his community and Kenyans at large,” she said.

Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana, also an ally of Raila surprised mourners when he said Ruto’s bottom up economic model can indeed change lives if well implemented.

“If you can start improving Kenya from the bottom, where the majority are then you can really help the country,” he said.

Mwala MP Vincent Kawaya said the destiny of the Kamba community is in the Hustler Nation. “We are not strangers in UDA because we were founder members. If Kalonzo is not wanted on the other side, he should come to Kenya Kwanza,” he said.

He added that Azimio has no room for the Kamba people. “We will not get the number two slot so I do not know what we are following there,” he said.

Machakos Town MP Victor Munyaka said it was time the Kamba people played their cards right to have a place in the next government.

“Kalonzo has been embarrassed on many occasions by those in his team. The selection panel to pick a running mate for Raila is just a plot to humiliate Kalonzo. He was Vice President and Raila’s running mate twice, so what is this they want to subject him to?”

“Do not waste your time, come over so that you can be part of the next government,” Munyaka added.

Elgeyo Marakwet senator Kipchumba Murkomen said he was confident Kalonzo will in a few days or weeks join Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

“I feel pained when I see what people in his team are doing to him. How can he be interviewed by his senator Enock Wambua (Kitui). In Kenya Kwanza, we believe Kalonzo has a contribution he can make to the country’s leadership. Kalonzo has his space in Kenya Kwanza,” he said.