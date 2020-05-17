Home Entertainment DJ Evolve released from hospital after shooting incident
EntertainmentNews

DJ Evolve released from hospital after shooting incident

By Chuoyo Protus
DJ Evolve
DJ Evolve has now been released from hospital after Babu Owino shot him at B Club in January. Photo _ DJ Evolve Instagram

Felix Orinda, popularly known as DJ Evolve, has been discharged from the hospital after nearly four months.

In a post on Instagram, DJ Evolve revealed that he was back though he still had a long way to go.

Long way to complete recovery

“Still have a long way to go, but I’ll be back…Thank you for the well wishes.” He wrote on Instagram, accompanied by an old video of him at work.

DJ Evolve was shot by Embakasi MP, Babu Owino, at B Club in Kilimani. This incident was after a scuffle with the Embakasi MP on January 17th.

The DJ was admitted at the Nairobi Hospital, where he has been recuperating for the past four months.

Out on bond

The police arrested Babu Owino, detained him, and arrested him, but then the court set him free ten days later on a sh 10 million bond.

The Embakasi MP promised to pay DJ Evolve’s bills throughout his stay in the hospital.

DJ Evolve will continue his recovery at home with his family as many Kenyans came out to express support for the young DJ.

B-Club message

DJ Evolve was a well-loved resident DJ at B Club in Kilimani, with the establishment confirming the good news.

“Welcome back home, King… low key assassin, we can’t wait to dance to your vibes once this lockdown is over.” They sent out a message on Instagram.

DJ Evolve surviving the shootout is an incredible feat, considering the bullet went through his neck. Furthermore, Babu shot him at close range.

Justice

However, now many Kenyans are waiting to see how the case against Babu Owino will proceed.

So far, the Embakasi MP has been offering online tuition to high school students. Many see this as a bid to clear his name after the shooting saga.

However, many Kenyans on social media have taken it upon themselves to remind others of the DJ Evolve scandal lest we forget that.

Previous articleSpain records lowest number of daily deaths per covid-19 in two months

RELATED ARTICLES

Africa news

2 Kenyan journalists in trouble in Tanzania for interviewing residents on Covid-19 pandemic

Stanley Kasee -
Two Kenyan journalists have found themselves in trouble with Tanzania government after police, on Saturday, arrested them while interviewing members of the public on...
Read more
Health

Magufuli pushes ahead with defiance, promises to open sports and colleges

Chuoyo Protus -
President Magufuli has stated that he will reopen colleges and sports this coming week as COVID-19 cases reduce in the country. Without giving exact figures...
Read more
News

Opinion: Dortmund, Schalke match mark football return in eerie silence

Chuoyo Protus -
Borussia Dortmund and Schalke 04 (hehe) kicked off the new life of football in an empty Signal Iduna Park, and - well, within minutes,...
Read more
15,637FansLike
3,452FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

DJ Evolve released from hospital after shooting incident

Entertainment Chuoyo Protus -
Felix Orinda, popularly known as DJ Evolve, has been discharged from the hospital after nearly four months. In a post on Instagram, DJ Evolve revealed...
Read more

2 Kenyan journalists in trouble in Tanzania for interviewing residents on Covid-19 pandemic

Africa news Stanley Kasee -
Two Kenyan journalists have found themselves in trouble with Tanzania government after police, on Saturday, arrested them while interviewing members of the public on...
Read more

Magufuli pushes ahead with defiance, promises to open sports and colleges

Health Chuoyo Protus -
President Magufuli has stated that he will reopen colleges and sports this coming week as COVID-19 cases reduce in the country. Without giving exact figures...
Read more

Siaya boat tragedy: 5 dead after boat capsized in River Nzoia

County News Edwin Ginni -
Five people have died after a motorboat they were riding capsized in the pregnant River Nzoia in Siaya County. The incident occurred on Saturday at...
Read more

Chinese ambassador to Israel found dead at his home in Tel Aviv

World News Edwin Ginni -
Chinese ambassador to Israel, Du Wei, has been found dead at his home, north of Tel Aviv. Official reports from Israel say police have launched...
Read more

Opinion: Dortmund, Schalke match mark football return in eerie silence

News Chuoyo Protus -
Borussia Dortmund and Schalke 04 (hehe) kicked off the new life of football in an empty Signal Iduna Park, and - well, within minutes,...
Read more

COVID-19: Cases in South Africa surge past 14,000

Health Chuoyo Protus -
The number of Coronavirus cases in South Africa has risen to 14,355 after 831 new cases tested positive. South Africa, which has conducted the most...
Read more

Stop exaggerating covid-19 numbers for the sake of politics – Kimani Ngunjiri to Uhuru and Raila

News Connie Mukenyi -
Bahati Member of Parliament Kimani Ngunjiri has come out accusing the government, particularly president Uhuru and Raila, of using Covid-19 numbers for politics. According...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke