DJ Evolve released from hospital after shooting incident

Felix Orinda, popularly known as DJ Evolve, has been discharged from the hospital after nearly four months.

In a post on Instagram, DJ Evolve revealed that he was back though he still had a long way to go.

Long way to complete recovery

“Still have a long way to go, but I’ll be back…Thank you for the well wishes.” He wrote on Instagram, accompanied by an old video of him at work.

DJ Evolve was shot by Embakasi MP, Babu Owino, at B Club in Kilimani. This incident was after a scuffle with the Embakasi MP on January 17th.

The DJ was admitted at the Nairobi Hospital, where he has been recuperating for the past four months.

Out on bond

The police arrested Babu Owino, detained him, and arrested him, but then the court set him free ten days later on a sh 10 million bond.

The Embakasi MP promised to pay DJ Evolve’s bills throughout his stay in the hospital.

DJ Evolve will continue his recovery at home with his family as many Kenyans came out to express support for the young DJ.

B-Club message

DJ Evolve was a well-loved resident DJ at B Club in Kilimani, with the establishment confirming the good news.

“Welcome back home, King… low key assassin, we can’t wait to dance to your vibes once this lockdown is over.” They sent out a message on Instagram.

DJ Evolve surviving the shootout is an incredible feat, considering the bullet went through his neck. Furthermore, Babu shot him at close range.

Justice

However, now many Kenyans are waiting to see how the case against Babu Owino will proceed.

So far, the Embakasi MP has been offering online tuition to high school students. Many see this as a bid to clear his name after the shooting saga.

However, many Kenyans on social media have taken it upon themselves to remind others of the DJ Evolve scandal lest we forget that.