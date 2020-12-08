Home News Doctors make fresh demands after death of colleague
Doctors make fresh demands after death of colleague

By Connie Mukenyi
Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) Secretary-General Chibanzi Mwachonda speaking to the media on April 13, 2020

Doctors have issued fresh demands to the government on Tuesday the 8th of December 2020 following the death of one of their own.

Medics through a press conference on Tuesday the 8th of December 2020 called out the government following their colleague’s death. They further demanded that the government should cater to the hospital bills of medics.

The KMPDU further asked the government to compensate deceased doctors’ families.

KMPDU acting secretary-general Chibanzi Mwachonda also faulted the government for not providing medics with enough PPEs. The union noted that this exposed the physicians to the Covid-19 virus, which recently claimed the life of 28-year-old doctor Mogusu.

Dr Mogusu's family breaks silence after doctor's death

The doctors’ strike is on.

Mwachanda also announced that the planned doctors’ strike would be on from the 21st of December should the government fail to address their concerns. The secretary-general was explicitly referring to health insurance, safety, and staffing.

Doctors had earlier on Monday the 7th of December 2020 called off their strike after pending talks with the government.

Dr Samuel Aroko, the KMPDU chairperson, also called out a section of politicians castigating doctors for their strike. He further wondered why some politicians had misplaced priorities.

The doctors further expressed their support for the striking nurses. The medics have put down their tools, asking the government to compensate families of some of their 26 colleagues who succumbed to Covid-19.

Dr Aroko also questioned why some politicians were choosing to concentrate on the BBI but ignoring doctors’ plight.

Dr Aroko responded after Sospeter Ojamong, Busia governor, asked the medics to cease their strike. According to him, doctors should first let the BBI season pass.

He further added that should the BBI pass; then it might come with good things.

Kenyans also blasted former prime minister Raila Odinga following his recent remarks on the striking doctors. The ODM leader had urged the medics to stop striking and consider Kenyans.

He further claimed that the country is facing economic hardships following the pandemic. Raila also added that doctors took an oath to protect lives, and they should not abandon their commitment.

In his speech, the ODM leader was also quick to add that doctors are not the only ones dying of the virus.

These statements solicited an uproar from Kenyans who felt that Raila was being insensitive to the medics. Many took to their social media platforms questioning why the country has money for a referendum but not money to buy PPEs.

