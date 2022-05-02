Dogs maul to death woman and her one-year-old child in Ugenya



The woman and her child were attacked by Rottweiler dogs on May 1, 2022. [Courtesy of Pinterest]



A 28-year-old woman and her one-year-old son have been mauled to death by stray dogs in Siranga Village, Ugenya Constituency, Siaya County.

Police said the pack of Rottweiler dog breed had strayed from a homestead neighbouring the deceased’s.

An employee of the dog owners said the animals strayed from their home on Sunday night, May 1.

“At around 6am today (Monday, May 2) we received reports that the dogs had fatally attacked a woman and her child,” said the domestic worker, who sought anonymity.

Police said the mother-and-child died at the scene.

Ugenya Sub-County Deputy Police Commander James Ngao said the dogs were tracked down and shot dead.

“The bodies of the two victims were taken to Ukwala Sub-County Hospital morgue,” said Ngao.

Siaya County Police Commander Michael Muchiri said the Sunday incident marked the second time the dogs were attacking residents.

“They’d sometime back bitten a woman at Siranga Trading Centre,” said Muchiri.

“The victim sustained injuries on her legs and arms, and is still undergoing treatment at the Siaya County Referral Hospital,” he added.

Muchiri said the dog owners will be questioned and appropriate legal action taken against them.