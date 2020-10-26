Home News Don’t be used as rubber stamps - Mike Sonko tells Kenyans as...
News

Don’t be used as rubber stamps – Mike Sonko tells Kenyans as he rejects BBI

By Alfred Kiura
Don’t be used as rubber stamps - Mike Sonko tells Kenyans as he rejects BBI.

Nairobi County Governor Mike Sonko has strongly opposed the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report stating that it does not look into the problems of the common man.

Speaking at Makongeni, Makadara Constituency in Nairobi on Sunday, October 25, Sonko urged the residents to reject the proposed report as it has been created to take care of the needs of the common mwananchi.

He told them that they have the power to reject the report and refuse to be used as rubber stamps.

“That BBI is not talking about the common man of Nairobi, it for politicians who don’t understand the challenges of the poor. You have the power to reject this report, don’t be used as rubber stamps” Sonko said.

Uhuru encourages Kenyans to love the country
The County boss also called out President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration for evicting a section of Nairobi dwellers from their settlements without respecting their rights.

“I want to tell our president that we love him, but he should respect his people who gave him power, my administration can’t support such inhuman,” Sonko stated.

The BBI report was officially launched on Monday 26 October 2020 at the Bomas of Kenya with President Uhuru Kenyatta pointing out that the report was meant to unite Kenyans and not give politicians powerful posts in the government.

However, a section of leaders led by NARC-Kenya party leader Martha Karua have opposed the document.

Karua claimed that the BBI report is not a national conversation but a conversation between two friends (Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga).

“BBI is not a national conversation but a conversation of two friends and their allies to the exclusion of others, a Breaking Bridges initiative,” said Karua.

Deputy President William Ruto also poked holes in the document during its launch. Among the issues he raised as matters of concern include the issue of appointing commissioners of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

He also scoffed at the suggestion of giving the president the powers to appoint the prime minister and two deputy prime ministers from the party with the majority members in parliament.

