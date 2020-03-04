Home News Don't dare Kenya – President Uhuru warns Somalia
Don’t dare Kenya – President Uhuru warns Somalia

By Erick Flavour
President Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta has issued a stern warning to Somalia to cease provoking Kenya in what he referred to as an attack on Kenya’s territorial sovereignty and integrity.

The President was speaking on Wednesday morning during a special session of the National Security Council he convened to discuss the recent attack by Somali soldiers at the Kenyan border around Mandera town.

Residents of Mandera were forced to run away from their homes after fierce clashes broke out between the Jubaland forces and Somalia troops in Bulla Hawa.

Explosions, heavy exchange of gunfire accompanied by huge black smoke could be witnessed stemming from Bulla Hawa in Somalia bordering Mandera town.

It is reported that the Somalia National Army had attacked the Jubaland army following the tension that was reported last weekend.

“…the foreign soldiers in flagrant breach and total disregard of international laws and conventions engaged in aggressive and belligerent activities by harassing and destroying properties of Kenyan citizens living in the border town of Mandera,” Uhuru said, adding that Somalia should cease from the unnecessary provocations and instead focus on managing their internal financial affairs.

Uhuru also said that Somalia should focus on managing the affairs for the wellbeing of its people by fighting terrorism and making progress in the quest for peace, security, and stability in the country.

The President described the unfounded accusations and invalid assertions made by Somalia that Kenya was interfering with their internal affairs as part of a rising and persistent pattern of ill intent to use Kenya as a scapegoat.

He further added that Somalia was using such claims as a tool to justify the challenges faced by Somalia for political reasons.

Uhuru warned Somalia to end the smear campaign and focus their energy on delivering leadership as well as prosperity to its citizens.

“Kenya has paid a heavy price and continues to make notable investments to peace and security in Somalia.  Kenya, therefore, joins calls by the United Nations and other regional and international partners urging Somalia to urgently and exhaustively seek broad political consensus,” he added.

