Don’t insult Baba when you visit Kisumu – ODM party officials warn DP Ruto ahead of his planned Nyanza tour

By Alfred Kiura
Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party officials have warned Deputy President William Ruto not to insult their leader Raila Odinga when he tours the Nyanza region to seek more supporters for his presidential bid in the next general election.

Former Muhoroni Member of Parliament and ODM county co-ordinating committee chairperson Ayiecho Olweny pointed out that they have not been happy seeing DP Willia Ruto insulting their leader on TV.

He added that he is free to visit but warned him not to badmouth him when he tours Raila Odinga’s home as the party’s support base will not be shaken.

“If someone insults your friend, your father, your associate, you won’t be happy. We always watch him on television insulting the party leader. We are requesting him not to do that when he tours Kisumu. He is free to visit, but the party’s support base will remain unshaken,” he said.

The ODM official further claimed Ruto’s function is likely to attract a huge crowd which will be composed of Raila’s supporters and insulting the ODM leader could work against him (Ruto).

Olwenyi explained that if the DP decided to insult the former Prime Minister, it would cause chaos as some of the people who will attend his function will be the ODM party leader’s followers.

“If he decides to insult the party leader, most likely, his utterances would cause problems at the function. Chances are high that some people who will attend his event won’t be his supporters, but those of the former prime minister. Therefore, if he insults the party leader in their presence, they might yell at him, and that won’t be good,” he added.

DP William Ruto and Raila Odinga have been exchanging words at different functions as they try to attract more supporters in their camps.

The DP’s visit is reportedly being organized by the Nyanza Youth Movement for Ruto 2022 and the Nyanza Young Aspirants Movement for William Ruto 2022.

