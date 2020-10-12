Home News Don’t use church for political reasons – Catholic priest calls out President...
Don't use church for political reasons – Catholic priest calls out President Uhuru after he asked for forgiveness

By Alfred Kiura
President Uhuru Kenyatta.

A Catholic priest has hit out at President Uhuru Kenyatta for what he claimed as hypocrisy after the Head of State asked for forgiveness from anyone whom he has ever wronged.

The man of God asked Uhuru Kenyatta to be genuine what the prayer meetings that been held at the State House.

He pointed out that Uhuru asked Kenyans for forgiveness yet he was unable to greet his deputy William Ruto.

“I ask the president to be genuine about prayers happening at State House, we want him to be honest. He asked for forgiveness but was unable to greet his deputy and it is unfortunate to ask for forgiveness when it is only on our leaps, it should be genuine from the heart. I want to ask the head of state not to use the church for political reasons,” he said.

He went on to urge church leaders to remain firm in their beliefs and not let politicians use them for their selfish gains.

He added that religious leaders should stand to defend their rights and dignity of human beings.

“I want to ask church leaders to affirm the position of the church. The church is always the conscience of the society and we must always stand alert not to compromise our position with selfish interests so that we stay and work with the government in such a way that we are unable to defend the rights and dignity of human beings,” he added.

The Priest Pointed out that the national prayers that have been going on at the State House were empty because those at the forefront are never serious and committed.

He added that the country needs to be authentic and genuine in asking for prayers.

On Saturday 10 October 2020, President Uhuru Kenyatta during the national prayer days sought forgiveness to those he had wronged and vice-versa.

The stated that forgiveness was the only way the country could move forward

