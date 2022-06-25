DP Ruto hands four buses to schools in Mombasa

Deputy President William Ruto on Saturday gifted four schools in Mombasa county with school buses.

The schools are, Mohamed Ali Girls Secondary School, Kongowea Secondary School, Frere Town Secondary School and Khadija Secondary School in Nyali Constituency.

The DP said Kenya Kwanza associates with area MP Mohamed Ali for his commitment and continued role in enhancing access to quality education in Nyali through the NG-CDF.

“We pledge to channel more funds to the grassroots to further our country’s development,” Ruto said.

The buses were ushered into the schools in style, decorated with balloons.

Pupils and teachers could not hide their joy after they saw the buses that will aid teachers and students’ movement.

Ruto will on Saturday pitch tents in Kwale for an economic forum event.

It is his second day to tour the region after launching a series of political rallies at the coast on Friday.

The DP is meeting with Kwale locals at the county government headquarters in Tsimba/Golini ward in Matuga sub-county.

He will be hosted by Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya and his deputy Fatuma Achani.

Ruto was accompanied by ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi, Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetangula, Machakos governor Alfred Mutua and Tharaka Nithi senator Kithure Kindiki among others.

They are expected to discuss matters of the economy and future goals of the county.

Ruto promised to create job opportunities and improve food security through agriculture.