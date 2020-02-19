DP Ruto says his life is in danger over breach of security in his office

Deputy President William Ruto now claims that his life is in danger following what he considered as breach of security in his office.

Ruto has taken the fake arms scandal to Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’ i by directing the CS to reveal the migration status of the two foreigners who are the main suspects in the scandal.

The deputy president has called for investigations to establish the identity of the foreigners, their immigration status, and their task in the country and at his Harambee Annex Office on February 13.

He distanced himself from former Sports CS Richard Echesa, who was arrested after visiting Ruto’s office with the two foreigners saying Echesa’s entry in his office with the arms dealers was a breach of security.

“This is a matter of serious concern to the security of the Deputy President and other users of Harambee House Annex.” Read part of a letter by the DP’s Chief of Staff, Ken Osinde, addressed to the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai.

Osinde said he was directed to write to the IG by the Deputy President.

“It is also critical that the investigations be extended to the immigration department to give information on the type of visa issued to the alleged foreigners who were working with alleged criminals in our country.” Reads the letter dated February 19, also addressed to the IG.

However, CS Matiang’i and the Director of Immigration Services Alex Muteshi did not respond on the matter, stating it is under active investigations.

The two foreigners identified as American Kozlowski Stanley Bruno and Egyptian Mustafa Mamdough Amer Lofty said that Echesa and his associate tried to defraud them by alleging they could influence an offer of a 39billion tender for supply of military hardware.

The DP wants the two foreigners to be detained in the country until investigations are complete.

A week ago, police arrested the former CS sports alongside Daniel Otieno Omondi alias General Juma, Kennedy Oyoo Mboya, and Clifford Okoth Onyango alias Paul along Harambee Avenue in the Nairobi CBD.

The four have been charged with obtaining money by false pretense, forgery among other charges.

They, however, denied the charges and were released on a Sh1million cash bail or an alternative Sh3 million bond.

Detectives from the DCI also questioned six workers at the DP’s office yesterday over the incident.

The workers include five police officers and a receptionist, who were on duty during the incident.