DP William Ruto asks 4 questions about Raila Odinga’s degree



Deputy President William Ruto at a past press conference in Nairobi. [File, Standard]



Deputy President William Ruto continues to claim that Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Coalition Party presidential candidate Raila Odinga does not have a bachelor’s degree.

This comes on the back of proof produced by Odinga’s confidantes indicating he was awarded a mechanical engineering diploma in 1970 by the Otto von Guericke University Magdeburg in Germany. At the time, a diploma was the standard degree for all courses in East Germany.

Philip Etale, the communications director of ODM Party, on Wednesday, June 15 produced a photograph taken in 1972 showing Raila Odinga in the company of University of Nairobi (UoN) lecturers.

The caption of the newspaper image read: “Mr Raila Odinga with fellow lecturers at the University of Nairobi’s Department of Mechanical Engineering in 1972.”

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has also pronounced itself on the matter, saying the commission was satisfied with the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya presidential candidate’s academic qualifications.

On Wednesday, June 15 during an interview on NTV, IEBC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Marjan Hussein Marjan said the commission had conducted due diligence while clearing Odinga and other presidential candidates.

“By the time IEBC chairperson Wafula Chebukati was clearing Odinga, he (Chebukati) had certified himself that the candidate met all the legal requirements. To that extent, I would say that Odinga actually met the requirements,” said Hussein.

DP William Ruto is, however, not convinced that Odinga is a graduate.

During a Kenya Kwanza political rally at the Kidundu Stadium, four kilometres from Mbale Town in Vihiga County, on Friday, June 17, the deputy president posed four questions in a bid to suggest that Odinga’s academic qualifications are questionable.

“Raila Odinga doesn’t have a university degree. If he is indeed a graduate, how comes he has not told us which university he attended, which course he pursued, who were his classmates, or who were his lecturers,” said Ruto.

“If you ask me today to reveal my classmates, lecturers, course or the university that I attended, I’ll readily give you that information because details of my education are public knowledge.”

The DP further alleged that Odinga’s “unclear” academic papers breach the integrity demands.

“You cannot tell us that you went to school alone, you cannot tell us you did a course that nobody knows, and you cannot tell us you were taught by people who have no names. Integrity starts with telling us the truth about yourself before asking other people in the Republic of Kenya to be accountable,” said Ruto.

Despite Ruto alleging that Odinga’s career course, university or lecturers are unknown, on August, 28, 2018 the former prime minister posted a picture of himself with a man who he described as his former supervisor at the Otto von Guericke University Magdeburg’s mechanical engineering school.

“I visited my Alma Mater, the Otto von Guericke University Magdeburg, Germany, following an invitation from my former colleagues who presented me with a book on the history of the school. I also met my former supervisor Prof. Adolf Neubaue at the Mechanical Engineering lab,” Odinga said on Twitter.

In his speech on Friday, Ruto alleged that the government was determined to frustrate Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja so that Jubilee Party candidate Polycarp Igathe can have an easy run in the Nairobi governorship contest.

“They are disturbing a young man called Sakaja. Sakaja will be on the ballot [on August 9, 2022]. They want to install a puppet that will only work for his wealthy godfathers. Kenyans will not allow you to install a puppet in Nairobi. We will defeat your project Raila Odinga and your puppet Igathe in Nairobi. This is not your country, but a country of 50 million people,” said Ruto.

This comes even as Sakaja alleges witch-hunt as the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) takes up his alleged fake degree matter.

“Threats of arrest and prosecution by the State will not intimidate us or change the will of the people of Nairobi. DCI boss George Kinoti, I am at my Riverside office, come [and arrest me], or let me know if you’d like me to come over [to your office on Kiambu Road,” Sakaja said on Facebook on Friday morning, June 17.

In his speech, Ruto promised to manage the country’s cost of living, saying his government will form policies that cushion Kenyans against tough economic times.

“Today, the prices of flour, sugar, cooking oil and even salt have gone up. If you elect me [as president], I’ll look into the prices of these products. I’ll also ensure that fertilizer prices go down to Sh2,500 from Sh6,000.”

The DP was accompanied to the rally by Kenya Kwanza co-principals Musalia Mudavadi of ANC and Moses Wetangula of Ford-Kenya.

In his speech, Wetangula blamed the cost of living on President Kenyatta, saying the Head of State was raised in a privileged family, hence does not understand Kenyans’ basic living challenges.

“The president is uncaring, reckless and unpatriotic. He was born and raised in State House, and therefore doesn’t understand the common people’s problems. His government has increased the price of fuel by more than Sh15 in the last three months,” said Wetangula, promising that Ruto’s administration will offer economic relief to Kenyans.

Kenyatta has, however, defended himself against blames on the cost of living, claiming that the factors that have made the living standards challenging are beyond his control.

On May 1, the president said he was not responsible for the war in Ukraine that has resulted in the exponential rise in the cost of petroleum products.