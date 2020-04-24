Home News DPP approves prosecution of 9 officers accused of extra-judicial killings
DPP approves prosecution of 9 officers accused of extra-judicial killings

By Edwin Ginni
Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji.

The Director of Public Prosecution has approved murder prosecution against nine police officers accused of extra-judicial killings in Laikipia, Machakos and Marsabit counties.

The DPP has said his office has all pieces of evidence beyond reasonable doubts that the nine are linked to the three murder cases.

The flagging off of proceedings comes after the Independent Policing Oversight Authority( IPOA) concluded investigations of the officers on April 23.

Through a media statement signed by IPOA Chairperson Anne Makori, the agency believes the officers in question are linked either directly or indirectly to the murders of Jacob Mwenda Mbai, Mary Chepkorir Kiprotich, Ali Sora Bonaya and Elizabeth Nduku.

The officers; Inspector Harrison Mwa, Police Constable Kipng’etich Terer, Corporal Job Kimweli Musau, Joseph Mureithi, Magdalene Nachapai and David Kipkemboi, attached to Majiwa General Service Unit (GSU) camp accompanied the area chief in a search for manufacture of illicit brew during which one Mary Chepkorir was shot dead.

The report further indicates that Chief Inspector Stephen Lelei, former officer at Mlolongo police station in Machakos County shot dead Jacob Mwenda and Elizabeth Nduku. Upon questioning, the officer said he was responding to a planned robbery incidence.

Sergeant James Mulwa and Constable Bernad Gachau have been linked to the murder of Ali Bonaya.

Cases of murder implicating police officers have been on the rice in the recent past, with IPOA warning that all those involved in such practices will face the wrath of the law.

