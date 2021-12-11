DPP Haji scoops Jurist of the year award 2021

The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji is this year’s Jurist of the Year.

The International Commission of Jurists (ICJ Kenya) awarded him the annual award in an event graced by the EU ambassador to Kenya Henriette Geiger.

Haji was recognised as a visionary leader who has transformed the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution to one of the most responsive and independent offices to the needs of the people of Kenya.

The Jurist of the Year Award is an annual award that gives recognition, acknowledgment and encouragement to jurists who have consistently, fearlessly and impartially promoted the rule of law and human rights in Kenya during the year.

The DPP was lauded for development and operationalisation of various policy documents, including; “The Guidelines on the Decision to Charge, 2019”, being recognised as an impactful policy in the justice sector.

Haji through a weekly show live-streamed on Facebook and YouTube called the ‘ODPP Café’ facilitated the access to information by the public.

The ODPP Café, educates and engages the public on matters such as plea-bargaining, diversion, the decision to charge, ODPP policies, human rights, and juvenile justice, among others.