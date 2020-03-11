Home News DPP orders for prosecution of KDF soldier who conned a man Ksh326,000
DPP orders for prosecution of KDF soldier who conned a man Ksh326,000

By Erick Flavour

Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Noordin Haji is pushing for the prosecution of a KDF soldier who is reported to have taken a bribe from a man four years ago promising to help his son through the recruitment process.

The DPP on 26 February directed that Felix Matasio should be charged in court for receiving Ksh326,000 from Peter Liluma with the promise to help his son Wycliffe Shivonje join the army.

Western region DPP co-coordinator P. M Gumo said, “The offense of obtaining money by false pretense is amply disclosed against the suspect. Proceed to charge the suspect accordingly.”

Matasio is said to have received the bribe between July and November 2016 partly in cash and by M-Pesa.

In a statement recorded at Kakamega Central police station on 3 February, Liluma stated that the KDF officer told him he had been given a chance by his boss to recruit three people.

“He told me that I must part with Sh360,000 for my son to be recruited. He wanted the money in cash and immediately, which I did not have. ” Liluma said, adding that he requested for a few days to find a buyer of a land he had given to his son.

He further said he paid the solder Ksh100,000 in cash and the balance by M-Pesa on different dates.

Liluma reported that his son was not recruited, and when he enquired, the officer told him to wait for the next exercise, which also came and passed without his son getting enlisted.

He added that the soldier then started dodging him whenever he asked him to refund the money.

“I was forced to report him to the area chief where he agreed to have collected the cash and promised he would refund,” he said.

He then reported the case to Shisasari police station in Shinyalu sub-county on 10 November 2018, and when the police called the officer, he sent Liluma Ksh50,000 and told him to eat and die and that he could not take him anywhere.

When the solder was reached for comment, he said he had talked to Liluma on Saturday, and they agreed he would refund the money within two weeks period.

Liluma, however, denied having made any agreement with the officer over the repayment of the money.

