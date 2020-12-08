Dr Mogusu’s family breaks silence after doctor’s death

The late doctor, Stephen Mogusu’s family, has finally broken silence after the 28-year-old doctor succumbed to Covid-19 on Monday the 7th of December 2020.

The family has humbly requested Kenyans to accord them their privacy so that they can mourn their kin appropriately.

Dr Mogusu lost his life to the deadly virus while he served under the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) at the Machakos County hospital.

Mogusu’s sister also revealed that the late doctor’s phone kept on ringing continuously since his demise. She had gone to visit her brother at the Kenyatta University Hospital and Referral center where he was fighting for his life at the ICU.

The family further revealed that Dr Mogusu left behind a ksh 400,000 medical bill.

Following Mogusu’s death, his family has urged the government to prioritize health workers since they are on the frontline fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Naftal Ogweno, Mogusu’s father, also noted that the government should provide PPEs for all doctors to safeguard their health. He further added that it was saddening that the nation is losing a valuable workforce that is helping the country deal with the pandemic.

A soldier has fallen.

Agnes Mogusu, Mogusu’s mum, mourned the late doctor as a hardworking young man. She fondly remembered her son, further adding that she was always proud of him.

Before Dr Mogusu succumbed to the deadly virus, he had written to his colleagues pleading with them to save their lives. The young doctor had expressed his frustration at having to battle for his life, yet the government could not protect him.

Following Mogusu’s death, the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU) blasted the government for neglecting the doctor. The union further faulted the government for not providing doctors with health insurance despite them practicing healthcare.

The union’s secretary had started an online fund drive to try and offset some of Mogusu’s bill. The union had also requested willing blood donors who had Covid-19 history to save Mogusu’s life.

According to KMPDU, Mogusu left behind a young family and a huge hospital bill. The union further condemned how he contracted Covid-19 from handling patients, yet he did not have enough PPEs.

However, some netizens tried tarnishing Mogusu’s name, claiming he had received his payment before his death.

However, on a closer look, the payslip date and time was at 6 PM. This was over two hours since the brave doctor lost his life as he succumbed some minutes before 4 PM.

#DrStephenMogusu Died on 7th December a few minutes to 4 p.m. This payslip was generated at 6:33 p.m after his death to smear his name even before the body was cold. How Alai access it? What kind of septic tank do these creatures @RobertAlai and Mutai @ItsMutai inhabit? pic.twitter.com/TtrMgIV4zo — Omar lali (@Cunniilinguist) December 8, 2020