Home News Dr Mogusu's family breaks silence after doctor's death
News

Dr Mogusu’s family breaks silence after doctor’s death

By Connie Mukenyi
Dr Mogusu's family breaks silence after doctor's death

The late doctor, Stephen Mogusu’s family, has finally broken silence after the 28-year-old doctor succumbed to Covid-19 on Monday the 7th of December 2020.

The family has humbly requested Kenyans to accord them their privacy so that they can mourn their kin appropriately.

Dr Mogusu lost his life to the deadly virus while he served under the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) at the Machakos County hospital.

Mogusu’s sister also revealed that the late doctor’s phone kept on ringing continuously since his demise. She had gone to visit her brother at the Kenyatta University Hospital and Referral center where he was fighting for his life at the ICU.

The family further revealed that Dr Mogusu left behind a ksh 400,000 medical bill.

Following Mogusu’s death, his family has urged the government to prioritize health workers since they are on the frontline fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Naftal Ogweno, Mogusu’s father, also noted that the government should provide PPEs for all doctors to safeguard their health. He further added that it was saddening that the nation is losing a valuable workforce that is helping the country deal with the pandemic.

A soldier has fallen.

Agnes Mogusu, Mogusu’s mum, mourned the late doctor as a hardworking young man. She fondly remembered her son, further adding that she was always proud of him.

Before Dr Mogusu succumbed to the deadly virus, he had written to his colleagues pleading with them to save their lives. The young doctor had expressed his frustration at having to battle for his life, yet the government could not protect him.

Dr Mogusu's last words

Following Mogusu’s death, the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU) blasted the government for neglecting the doctor. The union further faulted the government for not providing doctors with health insurance despite them practicing healthcare.

The union’s secretary had started an online fund drive to try and offset some of Mogusu’s bill. The union had also requested willing blood donors who had Covid-19 history to save Mogusu’s life.

According to KMPDU, Mogusu left behind a young family and a huge hospital bill. The union further condemned how he contracted Covid-19 from handling patients, yet he did not have enough PPEs.

However, some netizens tried tarnishing Mogusu’s name, claiming he had received his payment before his death.

However, on a closer look, the payslip date and time was at 6 PM. This was over two hours since the brave doctor lost his life as he succumbed some minutes before 4 PM.

Related news

Raila alleges scheme to obstruct BBI at County Assemblies

News Stanley Kasee -
Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has alleged a plan to obstruct the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report using county assemblies. Odinga noted that poisoning of...
Read more

Lugulu Girls’ student storm out of school, protest a defilement incident

News Tracy Aime -
Form Four candidates from Lugulu Girls' High School in Webuye, Bungoma County took to the streets  on Tuesday to protest a defilement incident. The irate...
Read more

Government to introduce tougher Covid-19 measures over Christmas

News Tracy Aime -
It is that time of the year when the holiday mood starts kicking in. A majority of Kenyans usually travel from urban areas to...
Read more
Load more

Trending

Kenyans rally against Raila over Doctor’s strike remarks

News Chuoyo Protus -
Kenyans on Twitter spent a better part of yesterday evening and today morning calling out Raila Odinga over his callous remarks over doctor's pleas. In...
Read more

Lugulu Girls’ student storm out of school, protest a defilement incident

News Tracy Aime -
Form Four candidates from Lugulu Girls' High School in Webuye, Bungoma County took to the streets  on Tuesday to protest a defilement incident. The irate...
Read more

Free Fire launches Operation Chrono event with Cristiano Ronaldo

Tech news kenyan -
Free Fire, Garena's Battle Royale game, will have another celebrity special: Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese football player will participate in the mobile game as...
Read more

Why are babies cuddly more often than adults?

Health kenyan -
Even if it's just rolling around in bed, stretching when you wake up always feels good. Often times even these stretches you...
Read more

Twilight girls brutally beat up man to death

News Stanley Kasee -
A Mombasa man on Monday, December 7died, after he was brutally beaten by a group of twilight girls in the area. The man was admitted...
Read more

Government to introduce tougher Covid-19 measures over Christmas

News Tracy Aime -
It is that time of the year when the holiday mood starts kicking in. A majority of Kenyans usually travel from urban areas to...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke