Dr Mogusu’s message to his colleagues before succumbing to Covid-19

By Tracy Aime
28-year-old doctor Stephen Mogusu succumbed to Covid-19 related complications on Monday 7th December. Details have emerged on an emotional message he sent to his colleagues when his health started deteriorating.

Mr Mogusu said that the mismanagement in the health sector frustrated him. He noted that a section of doctors had gone without pay for a period of 5 months. The doctors did not recieve any pay yet they work on the front line in the battle against Covid-19.

Mr Mogusu worked in Machakos County. He was serving under the Universal Health Coverage(UHC) pilot programme which the Ministry of Health runs.

Whats-app message

Dr Mogusu sent a message to a Whats-app group before passing on. Most members of the group are young doctors that the government employed in August to help in the battle against Covid-19.

Moogusu said that it was essential for the doctors to demand for their pay or leave their jobs.

“My dear colleagues, let me take this opportunity to admonish you today to get your pay or get out while you can with your health and life intact,” Mogusu’s message reads in part.

While sending the message, the young doctor was fighting for his life in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital.

Mogusu said that normally he would have written a long message, but he did not have the strength to do so. He told his colleagues to save themselves from health institutions. He noted that by doing so, they would live to earn another day. Mogusu also said that his intention was not to invite arguments to his post.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) released a statement on the same issue. In a statement, the union revealed that Mogusu did not have medical insurance. Additionally, the union revealed that Mogusu had left behind a young family and no compensation was forthcoming.

