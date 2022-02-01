Drama as Sakaja, Bishop Wanjiru in near fistfight at a Nairobi rally

The rivalry between two Nairobi governor hopefuls Senator Johnstone Sakaja and Bishop Margaret Wanjiru played out in the open on Tuesday after they clashed at a political rally in Nairobi.

Sakaja and Wanjiru, both members of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance, took on each other head-on at a campaign rally held at City Park in Parklands.

The two differed in the presence of ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi, his Ford Kenya counterpart Moses Wetangula and a host of UDA allied legislators.

Sakaja is allied to Mudavadi while Wanjiru is aligned to deputy president William Ruto’s UDA.

Wanjiru was addressing the rally when she paused and argued with Sakaja who was the moderator of the speeches.

Trouble began after Sakaja cut short her speech before she had finished selling her candidature to the city residents.

Sakaja picked the microphone as irked Wanjiru could be seen gesturing angrily as she stepped down a vehicle serving as a makeshift dais.

The Nairobi senator asked the former MP to cut short her speech after some youths started to become rowdy as she was addressing them.

In his address, Sakaja condemned the incident saying the youths had embarrassed him as their senator.

“You have really embarrassed me. As Kenya Kwanza, we should give every person in our team the chance to speak. When you are annoyed with the music playing on the radio, you do not destroy the electronic, you change the station. If you do not like what a person is saying, just be quiet,” he added.