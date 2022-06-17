Drum up support for Raila or leave, Karua to Mt Kenya aspirants

Azimio presidential running mate Martha Karua has come at Mt Kenya aspirants for shying away from campaigning for Raila Odinga.

Speaking at a rally in Meru county on Thursday, Karua said they should openly drum up support for the former Prime minister without fear of intimidation.

She further asked the aspirants to walk away from Azimio coalition if they are unwilling to drum up support for their presidential candidate.

“Some are telling the voters to vote for them and decide on who to for the presidential vote. If you are such a person then you are not with us. If you are with us, make your stand public and if you are not with us, just walk away,” Karua said.

“We have bought fear and Azimio will not get votes in the polls. The citizens have not rejected us. It is the leaders who have become fearful.”

The Narc Kenya leader asked the aspirants to emulate her and be bold in their campaigns.

“We should not fear being shut down. When you address a crowd and they shout at you, talk to them nicely and explain that you are not interested in a shouting competition. They will listen to you but don’t be intimidated,” she added.

Karua said she had made her observation and noted that Mt. Kenya aspirants allied to Azimio have slowed down in campaigning for Raila in fear of being denied votes.

Earlier, Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu said Mt Kenya leaders allied to Azimio will not use Raila’s photos on their campaign posters.

He said it is a political strategy that candidates in the larger Mt Kenya region are employing as they want to be elected in August polls based on their manifestos and not a party.

Ngunjiri explained that aspirants were trying to distinguish themselves from the Azimio presidential candidate by selling their individual agenda.