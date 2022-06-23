Duale faults Raila for Marsabit chaos

Garissa Township MP Aden Duale on Thursday blamed ODM leader Raila Odinga for the chaos that erupted during Azimio’s rally in Moyale, Marsabit county.

Duale accused the ODM leader of being the mastermind of the violence in the country adding that his days will be over on August 9.

“The certified lord of violence has exported his vile ways to the Northern region and people rebuffed the agent of division. They have no time to listen to messages of hate and gory tales that add no value. ,” he tweeted.

The Marsabit chaos happened after supporters of the UPIA governorship candidate, Pious Yattani clashed with Governor Ali Mohamud’s supporters as both camps fought for space near the dais.

Raila, his running mate Martha Karua and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka led the Azimio team in the area for campaigns.

Things got out of control after the group started hurling stones at each other with some hitting the dais where the Azimio leaders sat.

The Treasury CS Ukur Yattani had taken to the podium when the chaotic incident erupted.

Duale said the people of Marsabit are smarting from high taxation, high cost of living and reduced revenue allocation, which he also blamed on the former prime minister.

“The people are pressed and heavily weighed down by exorbitant taxation, high cost of living, reduced revenue allocation and representation through your BBI fraud and paralyzing insecurity.”

The chaotic incident, however, did not last for long. Order was restored and Raila was able to address his supporters.

In his speech, the ODM leader said his government is committed to addressing the needs of the people of the North-Eastern region.

“We will ensure safety and security here in Marsabit. That is important,” Raila said, adding that his administration will introduce livestock insurance.

He also promised to provide water for the residents and their cattle if elected.

Others present were Azimio Secretary-General Junet Mohamed, former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth, and Ugunja MP James Opiyo among other leaders.