EACC blacklists 241 aspirants, asks IEBC not to clear them

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has flagged a total of 241 aspirants seeking elective seats in the August 9 elections as unfit to vie for public office.

EACC wants the group locked out of the August elections for graft-related reasons.

The anti-graft body said the flagging follows an integrity verification process undertaken by the Commission with respect to 21,863 persons seeking registration as candidates for various political positions.

“EACC considers these persons to have fallen short of the moral and ethical standards stipulated for election to public office. EACC hopes that IEBC will make appropriate decisions guided by Constitutional Values and public interest.”

In a letter to the IEBC, EACC wants 2 presidential aspirants and one presidential running mate denied clearance. 54 candidates had expressed interest in the presidency.

Usawa Kwa Wote Presidential aspirant Mwangi Wa Iria is among those EACC wants locked out of the race.

“The Commission received and investigated allegations of obstructing EACC investigators and destruction of evidence when executing a search warrant. Investigations established that the Aspirant was culpable,” EACC said on Wa Iria unsuitability to vie.

Justus Zachous Onyango Juma who is seeking the presidency on Justice and Freedom Party ticket has also failed the EACC’s integrity test.

Republican Party Presidential running mate Matayo Jared Obwogi has also been red-carded by the EACC.

A total of 61 governor and deputy governor candidates have also been fingered by the EACC.

Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru and Former Nairobi Governors Evans Kidero and Mike Mbuvi Sonko are among the notable names EACC has blacklisted for the governor seats.

Kidero is eyeing the Homa Bay governor seat while Sonko has thrown his hat in the ring for Mombasa’s.

Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki has also failed the EACC’s integrity test.

For those seeking Senate seats, EACC wants IEBC to block Migori Governor Okotha Obado (Migori), Kitutu Chache MP Richard Onyonka (Kisii), Paul Karungo Thangwa (Kiambu), Mbogo Lilian Muthoni Wanjiru (Embu), Chelumo Benjamin Kai and Mungata Danson Buya from vying.

Uasin Gishu Woman Rep Gladys Boss Shollei has also been listed as those who should not be cleared in the list of 19 blacklisted in the Woman rep category.

EACC has at the same time flagged a total of 58 aspirants seeking to be elected as Members of the national assembly.

Among them are Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi, Busia Governor Sospeter Ojamong (Teso South), Sirisia MP John Waluke, Samuel Arama (Nakuru East), Governor Alfred Mutua Nganga (Mwala) and MP Alfred Keter (Nandi Hills) among others.

EACC has also blacklisted 93 Members of county assemblies.