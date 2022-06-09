EACC supports petition on politicians integrity questions

The Ethics and anti-corruption Commission (EACC) has said the 241 aspirants they flagged as unfit to vie will abuse public offices if they get into the office after being cleared to vie.

In response to a petition filed by Activist Okiya Omtata, EACC says being cleared by the electoral body to vie even after they blacklisted the 241 is not an unconditional right under the constitution.

Omtatah in his case is seeking to bar persons with integrity questions from elective office.

Eight other petitions have been filed over the same.

They were all consolidated and the matter is to be heard today before a three-judge bench.

EACC is in support of the case and says it is faced with the same dilemma as it was in 2017 when they flagged off 87 aspirants who had unresolved integrity issues.

“A number ascended to public office where they abused their positions for personal gain. As a result, we recommended prosecution or civil proceedings for asset recovery against Busia Governor Sospeter Ojamong, Former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero, Migori Governor Okoth Obado among others.”

It now argues that unless the 241 aspirants seeking elective posts in the August 9 polls are barred from contesting, offices sought will be abused contrary to expectations of chapter six of the constitution.

The law requires persons seeking elective posts to demonstrate that they meet the moral and ethical requirements by answering under oath the moral and ethical questions contained in a self-declaration form and submitting the same to the IEBC.

But the anti-graft agency says completion of the form is not a confirmation that a person has observed and maintained the required moral and ethical standards.

The information contained in the form must be verified.

It also says that a candidate ought to be barred from running from office or registered as a candidate for elective office if they have been removed from office by way of impeachment, commended for prosecution, charged, convicted and falsified records.

“The constitution does not foresee conviction and subsequent exhaustion of all appellate processes as the only applicable criteria for eligibility to contest for public office,” it says.