EACC tells off Governors after requesting they be exempted from graft charges.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has thwarted Governors’ push to have them removed from graft charges.

The Council of Governors had earlier demanded the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report be amended to include clauses that would see them removed from collective criminal responsibility.

They argued that they were being unfairly targeted in corruption cases since they do not run the County government accounts.

They went on to state that they bear the burden of their appointees and therefore each should be prosecuted individually under the principle of personal criminal liability.

However, in a statement on Friday 13 November 2020, the EACC EACC CEO Twalib Abdallah Mbarak opposed the COG’s argument explaining that it would encourage more graft cases in Counties.

“Therefore, EACC cautions against considering the proposal by Governors to remove the element of collective criminal responsibility. Such a law or regulation would give immunity to some of the main perpetrators of corruption and economic crime hence promoting impunity in Kenya,” Twalib said.

Twalib explained that corruption in County offices includes several tactics such as includes issuing verbal instructions to junior employees, intimidating and eventually receiving benefits through proxies.

“The commission’s experience in conducting investigations has demonstrated the modus operandi of several governors to conceal their role when engaging in corrupt conduct.”

“This includes issuing verbal instructions to junior employees, intimidation and eventually receiving benefits through proxies. Due to the foregoing, EACC will not be in support of excusing governors from collective criminal responsibility,” Twalib cautioned.

Governors who having pending graft cases include Governors Mike Sonko (Nairobi), Okoth Obado (Migori), Moses Lenolkulal (Samburu), Muthomi Njuki (Tharaka Nithi), Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga), Ali Korane (Garissa), Wycliffe Wangamati (Bungoma).

Salim Mvurya (Kwale), Amason Kingi (Kilifi), Mwangi Wa Iria (Murang’a), Mohamud Ali (Marsabit), Alex Tolgos (Elgeyo Marakwet), Mohamed Kuti (Isiolo) and Patrick Khaemba (Trans Nzoia).

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji recently warned County bosses charged with graft cases against violating their bail terms.

He added that his office will continue to monitor those accused to ensure they do not interfere with investigations.