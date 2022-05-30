EACC wants Sh11.1m from clerk who funded ‘ghost’ school

The antigraft commission has filed a suit to recover Sh11.1 million and land parcels from a clerical officer at the Ministry of Education.

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) reported that Joshua Momanyi of the State Department of Early Learning and Basic Education acquired the money by funding a non-existent secondary school.

The Commission said Momanyi funded a non-existent Mundeku Secondary School in Khwisero Sub-County, Kakamega County, between August 2017 and September 2018.

During that period, Momanyi was charged with preparing the schedules of all schools that were to benefit from Free Day Secondary Education funds.

Upon receiving the report of a possible graft scheme, EACC conducted an investigation and found that Mundeku was not a registered school.

“This is further collaborated by D1 who says Oxford University Press could not locate the school in Khwisero,” EACC said.

The Commission also found that the Equity Bank account used to receive the total Sh11,131,305,53 was opened and managed by the clerical officer.

EACC further discovered a KCB Bank account where some of the money from Equity was transferred is also managed by Momanyi.

Upon further probing, two land parcels which were bought with the stolen money from Equity and KCB were found, in Komarock and Mavoko town respectively.

“Further financial investigations revealed that he also purchased a motor vehicle Registration Number KCP 186L from Kencarz Ltd at a sale price of Sh2,500,000 payable by instalments. At the time of the investigations, he had paid Sh2,350,000,” the Commission said.