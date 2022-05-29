Early Kikuyu communities sent womanizers to the forest to commune with spirits

‘Team Mafisi’ (Clan of hyenas) is a Kenyan slang for male whores who boast of seducing and laying as many women as possible. In men’s circles, ‘team mafisi’ are celebrated as heroes.

This craze is, however, not new. Long before mzungu introduced Christianity in Kenya in the early 1840s, Kikuyus had lived with known womanisers for donkey years.

Promiscuity was prevalent, but to be a skirt-chaser (currently called ‘fisi’), the man had to undergo a ritual that was, coincidentally, conducted at the hyena’s dwelling in the forest.

It was a dangerous, irreversible ritual done by a magician to impart the magical charm on the love-hunter that would lure women to him.

A man turned into a Casanova (Kiumbani) was, however, regarded as very dangerous to the community.

Before the journey to fulfil his erotic desires, the love-seeker made a painful choice. He had to declare to the magical spirits of the ancestors that he would denounce his earthly possessions and dedicate the rest of his life to pursuing women for sexual pleasure.

He could not own land, a decent house or livestock. And once he received the magical powers, he was barred from holding any leadership position in the community and was shunned by his kindreds and age-mates.

Simply, he was not in any way part of society. He was alone, romping with promiscuous women and wasting his life in other indulgences.

The ritual to turn him from a respectable man to a philanderer was done in the forest, away from curious people and it involved a magician and the love-seeker.

The reason it was done at the hole where hyenas lived was because it was believed such intense desires akin to the hyena’s greed would reside there. So, the dwelling offered a good place for the seeker and these spirits to meet.

When he decided he was not turning back, the two set out to the forest, with the magician carrying his magical bag.

In his book, Facing Mount Kenya, Mzee Jomo Kenyatta explained how this rite was conducted.

At the hyena’s hole, the love-seeker sat down facing the opening of the hole as the magician stood behind him, raising his hands over him.

In a loud voice the magician called out the spirits, requesting them to occupy the heart of his client. He did this seven times while he swung his magical bag over the man’s head.

Once he was done with this treatment, he ordered him to kneel down and put his head into the hyena’s hole.

While the client was in this posture, the magician struck him on the butt with the magical bag, asking him;

“By your free will you swear by the spirits of love that you will not desire to seek possession of sheep, goats, or cattle? Your intention is to pursue gluttonously the art of love, and just as the hyena devours human flesh you will do likewise in love-making? You swear by the spirits of love that you will not seek purification or any other magic to counteract the love magic? You agree that you will spend most of your time in love-making?”.

He answered these questions while being hit seven times on the buttocks with the bag.

After this, he was instructed to stand up and look towards the sky. The magician pointed up with his right forefinger and declared, “Your heart shall be as wide as the sky, you shall have as many girls to love as there are stars in the heaven.”

He then made small cuts on the client’s body joints and rubbed the charms of love on the cuts to enable them fuse with the blood.

The last treatment was for him to drink a concoction of love magic, which was meant to prepare his internal organs for their future, demanding activities of pursuing and making love.

When this was completed, he was free to embark on his pleasure-seeking mission.

But the magic of this nature was rarely used, for people who were known to have taken it were looked upon with contempt.

“The lives of such people generally ended in disaster, because instead of doing something constructive, they spent most of their youth in pursuing pleasure, the futility of which they did not realise until they were past middle-age,” Kenyatta wrote.

The tradition was drowned as Kikuyus embraced Christianity and some Western cultures.