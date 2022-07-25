EFA Reveal Qualified Clubs For 2022/23 African Competitions

The Egyptian Football Association (EFA) unveiled their system to select qualifying teams for the 2022/23 African competitions. CAF declared a few days ago that each nation’s football association must send the list of teams participating in African events by the end of July. However, the Egyptian Premier League season would not have ended by then, which presented a problem for the EFA.

Consequently, the EFA stated that they would use the first half of the season results to choose the competing teams. This implies that Zamalek and Al Ahly will be representing Egypt in next season’s CAF Champions League as second place and first place. On the other hand, Pyramids will be representing the country in the CAR Confederation Cup as third place on the league table.

Second-Division’s Petrojet will be joining Pyramids if they win the ongoing Egypt Cup. However, if they’re knocked out, fourth-placed Future will take the remaining spot in the Confederation Cup. The Egyptian League is gradually gaining traction among football betting fans in the region, who can access the mobile betting site from their phone and can easily wager on the league matches. However, team selection has not been the only challenge EFA had to deal with!

EFA Appoints Clattenburg Head of Refereeing Committee

Recently, EFA also appointed Mark Clattenburg to head the newly-formed refereeing committee. This is because local referees have been under fire for their performances this season. Several clubs have raised concerns about refereeing decisions that have cost them points in the league table. Some had even threatened to withdraw from the competition if the issue was not resolved.

However, EFA are hoping that the introduction of Mark Clattenburg as the head of referees will help to bring back credibility to match refereeing. Clattenburg needs no introduction. He is a renowned referee famous among English Premier League fans. He has officiated over 250 games in English Football before he left in 2007.

He has experience in the role as he worked in a similar position in Saudi Arabia. He then went for a short stint in China before the Chinese Football Association hired him as one of their refs. Besides that, he has officiated high-profile games across multiple competitions, such as the EURO finals and UEFA Champions League.

Final Thoughts

Despite recent developments, the Egyptian league remains competitive. The race for the league is still open, with Zamalek top of the table, having amassed 51 points from 23 matches. Pyramids are second with 49 points, having played a similar number of matches. Al Ahly sits third with 44 points, albeit with three games at hand.