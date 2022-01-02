Eight killed as matatu rams into lorry on Webuye-Eldoret highway

The matatu which was travelling from Webuye is said to have had eight occupants on board at the time of accident.

The bodies of the victims were moved to the Webuye sub county hospital mortuary, pending postmortem examinations.

The driver of the truck the matatu rammed into, Nicholas Mwangi said he had stopped behind another trailer that had stalked on he road to assist the driver, when the speeding Nissan smirked into his lorry from behind.

“I saw a truck ahead whose driver I know that had stalled on the road so I slowed down and stopped behind him. But moments after I had alighted I heard a bang and saw the matatu ripped off the roof,” Mwangi said.

Mwangi was traveling towards Eldoret from Uganda.

It still remains unclear whether the deceased were family members or general passengers.