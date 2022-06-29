Menu
Search
News

Elect Raila, Ruto win will not give me peace- Atwoli tells locals

Date:

COTU secretary general Francis Atwoli has urged the Luhya nation not to vote for Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate Wiliam Ruto, on August 9.

He was speaking on Wednesday in Kakamega.

Atwoli said since 2014, he has been reiterating that Ruto should never lead Kenya.

“The reason for this is, as a DP he is already a top government official.  Yet he abused his office, and called an officer below him to have him award government tenders to specific persons,” he claimed, remarks the Star could not independently verify.

“Raila’s win will save my life because if Ruto wins, I will not have peace.”

Atwoli further said it is wrong for the UDA leader to blame the high cost of fuel and by extension, of living on the 2018 handshake.

He added that it is he who oversaw the appointment of the former Energy CS Charles Keter.

Previous articleChelsea: Christian Pulisic used as bargaining chip for De Ligt

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Chelsea: Christian Pulisic used as bargaining chip for De Ligt

kenyan -
In search of a new central defender to compensate...

Suspect killed in botched South B robbery attempt

kenyan -
A robbery suspect was killed Tuesday while two...

I’m not in government to ‘sell’ Kenyan ports

kenyan -
Azimio leader Raila Odinga has dismissed claims that...

Romelu Lukaku is already making a comeback at Inter Milan

kenyan -
Returning with great fanfare to Chelsea in the summer...

About us

Kenya news and opinion website that brings you current reports and news from Kenya, Africa, World. Stay updated with latest, breaking news and current affairs.

Company

The latest

Chelsea: Christian Pulisic used as bargaining chip for De Ligt

football 0
In search of a new central defender to compensate...

Suspect killed in botched South B robbery attempt

News 0
A robbery suspect was killed Tuesday while two...

I’m not in government to ‘sell’ Kenyan ports

News 0
Azimio leader Raila Odinga has dismissed claims that...

Subscribe

© kenyannews.co.ke. All Rights Reserved.