Elect Raila, Ruto win will not give me peace- Atwoli tells locals

COTU secretary general Francis Atwoli has urged the Luhya nation not to vote for Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate Wiliam Ruto, on August 9.

He was speaking on Wednesday in Kakamega.

Atwoli said since 2014, he has been reiterating that Ruto should never lead Kenya.

“The reason for this is, as a DP he is already a top government official. Yet he abused his office, and called an officer below him to have him award government tenders to specific persons,” he claimed, remarks the Star could not independently verify.

“Raila’s win will save my life because if Ruto wins, I will not have peace.”

Atwoli further said it is wrong for the UDA leader to blame the high cost of fuel and by extension, of living on the 2018 handshake.

He added that it is he who oversaw the appointment of the former Energy CS Charles Keter.