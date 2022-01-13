Election is not a beauty contest, Ruto tells opponents

Deputy President William Ruto on Thursday told off his competitors saying they have done nothing to warrant their election in the August 9, General Elections.

Speaking in Embulbul, Ngong, Kajiado County, the second in command said Kenyans will vote based on a leader’s track record.

“Si mashindano ya urembo, ni mashindano ya kazi,” Ruto said, which translates to “This is not a beauty contest, it is a contest on one’s track record on development”

He noted that he and ODM leader Raila Odinga have had the opportunity to serve the country as Deputy President and Prime Minister respectively but Raila has nothing to show Kenyans on his tenure in office.

Ruto called on Embilbul residents not to allow divisions propagated by a few individuals through tribal parties.

“Don’t let them divide us into tribal parties let us unite so that we can face our challenges as one,” the DP said.

From Embulmbul, the DP proceeded to Gataka, Ongata Rongai, in the same county where he passed the same message.

Kajiado’s visit came a day after he held a series of campaign rallies in Nairobi on Wednesday where he also drummed support for his bottom-up economic model.