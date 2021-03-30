Employed Kenyans to get more leave days in new law

President Uhuru Kenyatta has signed into law the Employment (Amendment) Bill of 2019, which will enable employed Kenyans to become entitled to extra leave days if and when they adopt children.

The new law will see parents who apply for adoption of children get a full-paid one-month pre-adoptive leave.

Employers have hitherto been accorded discretion on whether to give adoption leave, but they will be now legally bound to provide workers with the extra leave days.

It amended the Employment Act of 2007 to introduce fairly progressive labor practices as per the current global trends.

“The pre-adoptive leave granted to an adoptive parent shall guarantee such adoptive parents an uninterrupted chance to make all the necessary arrangements that may be required before the adoptive parent takes full custody and responsibility for the adopted child,” reads the newly enacted law in part.

Kenyan parents planning to adopt children who are below the age of two are now entitled to adoption leave of one month from their working environment.

“A worker may commence adoption leave on the date the adoption order is granted, or when the child is placed in the care of a potential adoptive parent by a competent court, awaiting the finalization of an adoption order in respect of that child, whichever date occurs first,” stated the Employment Act.

An employee is required to notify their employer in writing of the date to which they intend to go on leave, at least one month in advance, and the intention to have a child placed under their custody, accompanied by the relevant adoption documents.

The president also signed the Business Laws (Amendment) (No.2) Act of 2021, which amends numerous statutes enabling businesses in Kenya to run smoothly.

Some of the statutes incorporated the Industrial Training Act, which seeks to enable the payment of training levy at the end of the fiscal year of businesses.