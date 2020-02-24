Home Entertainment Endelea kujipiga kunyeto pole pole – Bahati claps back at a fan
EntertainmentNews

Endelea kujipiga kunyeto pole pole – Bahati claps back at a fan

By Alfred Kiura
Bahati and his wife Diana Marua enjoying themselves at The Sands, Chale Island.

Controversial gospel singer Kevin Kioko popularly known as Bahati made sure one his fan knew he was not letting anyone talk ill of his relationship with wife Diana Marua.

This was after he posted a picture of him and his wife having a good time over the Valentine’s weekend at The Sands, Chale Island and one fan expressed her dislike for the couple’s public display of affection towards each other.

The fan went on to comment that she was bored with the couple. The Eastlands Most Beloved record label C.E.O did not take the remarks lightly as he responded by telling the fan to continue masturbating if she did not have anyone she could post on her Instagram page.

Wewe kama hauna mtu unaweza post endelea kujipiga kunyeto pole pole,” read part of his post.

View this post on Instagram

Bahati vs Fan #Clapback "Endelea kujipiga Kunyeto"

A post shared by Nairobi Gossip Club (@nairobi_gossip_club) on

The singer started the year in a controversial way, first being in a legal battle with upcoming artist Peter Blessing whom he had signed under his record label last year. He accused the singer of breaching his contract. He also called cops on the singer as well as his record label’s DJ; DJ Paulo.

He has also been bashed for releasing a song with secular Gengetone artists Boondocks gang. His reality show dubbed Bahati Reality has also received backlash from Kenyans who have been calling for its cancellation.

Previous articleMatiangi led ministry on spot over Sh4.9 billion aircraft deal

RELATED ARTICLES

Local news

Matiangi led ministry on spot over Sh4.9 billion aircraft deal

Stanley Kasee -
The Interior Ministry is on the spot for the award of tender during the 2017/2018 fiscal year. An audit report showed that the Ministry did...
Read more
Entertainment

Legendary American songbird Alicia Keys dances to Lavalava’s hit song Wanga (Video)

Alfred Kiura -
Celebrated award-winning American singer and songwriter Alicia Keys was caught dancing to Tanzania star Lavalava’s hit song Wanga. Lavalava who seemed excited shared the post...
Read more
Entertainment

Lupita Nyong’o wins two awards at NACCP Image Awards

Alfred Kiura -
Kenyan-Mexican America-based Award-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o continued to make her mark in Hollywood after she bagged two awards over the weekend at the 51st...
Read more
15,262FansLike
3,446FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Endelea kujipiga kunyeto pole pole – Bahati claps back at a fan

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Controversial gospel singer Kevin Kioko popularly known as Bahati made sure one his fan knew he was not letting anyone talk ill of his...
Read more

Matiangi led ministry on spot over Sh4.9 billion aircraft deal

Local news Stanley Kasee -
The Interior Ministry is on the spot for the award of tender during the 2017/2018 fiscal year. An audit report showed that the Ministry did...
Read more

Legendary American songbird Alicia Keys dances to Lavalava’s hit song Wanga (Video)

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Celebrated award-winning American singer and songwriter Alicia Keys was caught dancing to Tanzania star Lavalava’s hit song Wanga. Lavalava who seemed excited shared the post...
Read more

Lupita Nyong’o wins two awards at NACCP Image Awards

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Kenyan-Mexican America-based Award-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o continued to make her mark in Hollywood after she bagged two awards over the weekend at the 51st...
Read more

Security nawalipa jameni – Rue Baby ejects Akothee from her birthday party (Video)

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Kenyan model Rue Baby left her friends laughing after she ejected her mother and songstress Akothee from her birthday party that she held on...
Read more

This is why Sarah Wairimu has not publicly cried for Tob Cohen

Entertainment Connie Mukenyi -
Sarah Wairimu has been labelled by netizens as insensitive after not publicly mourning her husband Tob Cohen. However, Wairimu claims she is not detached from...
Read more

“I used to sell githeri by the road” – Winnie Rose

Entertainment Connie Mukenyi -
Inooro Tv News anchor Winnie Rose has shed light on patches of her past not known to many. The beautiful news presenter sadly recounted how...
Read more

Kipyegon Kenei’s autopsy postponed

Local news Stanley Kasee -
The autopsy for the security officer, Kipyegon Kenei, who was found dead and was set to be done today, has been rescheduled for Wednesday. The...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Writer application

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke