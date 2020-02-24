Endelea kujipiga kunyeto pole pole – Bahati claps back at a fan

Controversial gospel singer Kevin Kioko popularly known as Bahati made sure one his fan knew he was not letting anyone talk ill of his relationship with wife Diana Marua.

This was after he posted a picture of him and his wife having a good time over the Valentine’s weekend at The Sands, Chale Island and one fan expressed her dislike for the couple’s public display of affection towards each other.

The fan went on to comment that she was bored with the couple. The Eastlands Most Beloved record label C.E.O did not take the remarks lightly as he responded by telling the fan to continue masturbating if she did not have anyone she could post on her Instagram page.

Wewe kama hauna mtu unaweza post endelea kujipiga kunyeto pole pole,” read part of his post.

The singer started the year in a controversial way, first being in a legal battle with upcoming artist Peter Blessing whom he had signed under his record label last year. He accused the singer of breaching his contract. He also called cops on the singer as well as his record label’s DJ; DJ Paulo.

He has also been bashed for releasing a song with secular Gengetone artists Boondocks gang. His reality show dubbed Bahati Reality has also received backlash from Kenyans who have been calling for its cancellation.