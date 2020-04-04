English Premier League extend league suspension indefinitely

The English Premier League has announced that the EPL will remain suspended for an indefinite period.

The League body had earlier last month suspended the league until April 1st. This was after Mikel Arteta tested positive for the illness on March 13th. However, they revised the date to April 30th when infections from the COVID-19 disease kept soaring.

No respite just yet

But with no respite yet in sight, the Premier League has seen it fit to suspend the league indefinitely. They said that the April 30th date they had set was unrealistic in the face of current developments.

The coronavirus cases keep soaring the world over, with the illness having shut down all sporting activity. The number of cases has already soared past a million.

“It was acknowledged that the Premier League will not resume at the beginning of May – and that the 2019/20 season will only return when it is safe and appropriate to do so.” The body said.

Working with all stakeholders

They also stated that they were in constant review of the return date of the league and were working closely with the government and other bodies for a solution.

“The Premier League is working closely with the whole of professional football in this country, as well as with the Government, public agencies, and other relevant stakeholders to ensure that the game achieves a collaborative solution.” They stated further.

Hope for completing the season

Reports indicate that many stakeholders believe that the current league campaign should run its course. Most leagues in Europe also hope to complete their seasons at some point in the coming months.

Liverpool holds a 25-point lead over second-placed City with nine rounds of fixtures to go. There is a possibility that the remaining games of the Premier League could be played behind closed doors even after the worst is behind us.