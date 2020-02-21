Home News Eradicate corruption and settle pending bills – Uhuru tells governors
News

Eradicate corruption and settle pending bills – Uhuru tells governors

By Erick Flavour
President Uhuru Kenyatta, Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa, Deputy President William Ruto during the 8th National and County Governments Coordination Summit in State House on 21 February 2020.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged the governors to expansively stamp out corruption and settle pending bills in all the counties.

The President stated that the two were the main challenges that prevented Kenyans from enjoying the benefits of devolution.

Uhuru labeled pending bills as a mistake against traders whom he said were counting losses.

“There are still unpaid bills in accounts offices although the respective goods and services have been delivered some for over a year,” he said.

The President was addressing the 8th National and County Governments Coordination Summit at State House on Friday, 21 February 2020.

Among key issues discussed at the summit was the implementation progress of the programmes aligned to the Big Four Agenda.

Uhuru also noted that Kenya had made remarkable progress since the initiation of the devolved government system, which concurred with Jubilee’s first-term administration.

The President said that despite the tremendous progress achieved; there were still challenges that had to be addressed to enable devolution to work at its optimal.

He applauded the satisfaction in the current rollout of the Big 4 Agenda programmes covering affordable housing, health coverage, manufacturing, and food security.

About disaster preparedness, the President praised the counties for playing a leading role in response to floods as well as landslides that affected parts of the country in late 2019.

He further stated that ‘Disaster Risk Management and Digital Platform for Relief Assistance’ structure was being developed to help streamline the disaster response in the country.

“There is no doubt that these initiatives will not only in future minimize suffering from our people during floods and other disasters, but also provide resource-savings for other social programmes and projects,” Uhuru said.

Other than the four subject areas, the summit also discussed several reports by the Intergovernmental Relations Technical Committee as well as the Intergovernmental Budget and Economic Council report.

The summit also talked debated the report by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission on the management of the expanding public wage bill.

National and County Governments Coordination Summit is an annual program set as a consultation platform for both county and national governments.

