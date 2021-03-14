Ex IEBC official claims President Uhuru wants to secure third term through BBI.

Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioner Roselyn Akombe has claimed that President Uhuru Kenyatta is looking to secure a third as the President of the country through the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Akombe who has been critical of the BBI and President Uhuru since leaving her job at the IEBC in a tweet said that despite the proponents of BBI having some goodwill towards Kenyans, there is still a worry that the bill is meant to benefit some leaders.

She argued the additional posts in the BBI document are just inducements with the real deal being the continuation of the President Uhuru Kenyatta administration.

Akombe pointed out that if the BBI bill passes and the Constitution is changed, then everything changes and the country will start afresh.

She maintained that President Uhuru Kenyatta’s ten years as the head of state will be wiped off hence giving him a chance to run for the Presidential seat for the third time.

“The additional posts are just sweeteners. The real deal is “Third Termism.” If you change the constitution then it is a fresh start. Ten years wiped off and you start on a “clean slate,” tweeted Akombe.

Roselyn Akombe’s concerns come a few days after National Rainbow Coalition Kenya (Narc-K) party leader Martha Karua also raised the same issue.

While addressing the press on Tuesday 9 this month on behalf of the Linda Katiba movement, the former Kirinyaga County gubernatorial seat aspirant the BBI bill is illegitimate and unconstitutional.

She said that Members of the County Assembly had been bribed so that they can pass the BBI in their respective Counties.

She added that those who had refused to pass the bill were now under investigation further adding that Contempt to the rule of law has been the Jubilee government signature.

The former presidential aspirant argued that the Constitution is mainly used to limit the powers of the President or anyone in authority.

She added that the BBI is a form of a coup and since military coups are not fashionable, coups of overthrowing the constitution appear to be the in-thing.

Despite the allegations, President Uhuru Kenyatta has insisted that he does not look forward to adding another term in office.

He has continuously stated that when his time comes for him to retire, he will go home peacefully.