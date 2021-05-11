Ex-rugby player Alex Olaba to remain in custody until court rules on his gang rape case

A court in Nairobi has cancelled the bail of ex-rugby player Alex Olaba. Consequently, the former rugby player will remain in custody at the Industrial Area Remand Prison until the court determines a gang rape case filed against him.

The court had awarded Alex Olaba bail after he took a plea in the case. Following reports that he had tried to interfere with witnesses, Magistrate Zainab Abdul cancelled the bail terms.

While pronouncing the ruling, the magistrate noted that the court does not take lightly interfering with witnesses.

Prosecutors had made an application asking the court to cancel the bail terms after officers charged him with conspiring to murder one of the key witnesses in his case. Officers arrested him last month and held him in custody pending a bail cancellation ruling.

Olaba denied the charges when they arraigned him before Magistrate Francis Andayi. The magistrate remanded him in custody, pending the outcome of his bail application.

Court documents indicate that Olaba had conspired with other people to kill a witness whose identity they did not reveal. The prosecution argued that the former rugby player had interfered with the trial process by trying to cause the death of one of the witnesses.