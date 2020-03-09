Ex-Senator wants Ruto to record statement over Kenei’s murder

Ex-Senator Paul Ben Njoroge has hit on Deputy President William Ruto accusing him of hypocrisy in his remarks during the burial of the slain police officer Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei.

Mr. Njoroge claimed that the Deputy President’s sentiments show that he knows more about the fake arms deal and the possible leads on Kenei’s death, yet he is purporting to be the victim alleging political witchhunt.

The politician has, therefore, urged the investigators to grill Ruto over the whole scandal as they seek justice for the family of Kenei, who was buried on Saturday at his home in Rongai.

“The Deputy President Ruto should record a complete statement regarding the assassination of Sergeant Kipyegon Keneiwho was killed in cold blood,” Njoroge said.

Addressing mourners in the burial, Ruto claimed that the killing of his officer as part of a scheme to taint his office in a bad way and intimidate him into giving up on his political ambitions.

“Kenya is for everyone and not from some cliché of people, maybe you kill me, but I will not be intimidated by your schemes and threats,” Ruto stated.

Ruto added that those who killed Kenei would soon be disclosed and served with justice.

“I want to assure you that those who killed this boy for whatever reasons will not know peace until we find them,” He added.

The detectives, led by those from the Homicide and Serious Crimes units, have identified nine people who will be grilled regarding the murder.

However, the officers, through the Head of Homicide Unit Martin Nyuguto, declined to disclose the details of persons of interest in the probe.

“We cannot discuss such information for now, please. Leave it for now,” Nyuguto said.

Upon being asked whether the DP is among those who will be interviewed, Mr. Nyuguto said he does not know.

“We will decide as the investigation goes on. We are yet to decide for now, please,” Nyuguto added.

DCI Kinoti said that investigations concluded that the fallen soldier was drugged and killed by people probably close to him and did not commit suicide as earlier claimed.