Exit Duale enter Kimunya as Jubilee ‘sweeps the house’ further

Garissa Township Member of Parliament Hon Aden Duale has been removed from the National Assembly’s Majority Leader seat and his position filled by Kipipiri MP Amos Kimunya.

The much-anticipated changes were officiated on Monday during a Jubilee Parliamentary Group meeting held at KICC, graced by President Kenyatta.

MP Aden Keynan took over Kimunya’s role as secretary to the joint parliamentary coalition.

The parliamentary group meeting, which was also attended by Deputy President William Ruto, was convened after the President received a petition signed by 126 Jubilee MPs to kick out Duale.

In the PG meeting, it was also resolved that all MPs who are against the President’s agenda will be kicked out in changes scheduled for House committees.

On Wednesday, Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi confirmed the ouster of Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwa from the Budget Committee.

William Cheptumo will no longer head the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee, same toVictor Munyaka who chaired the Sports Committee.

MPs Moses Kuria, Robert Pukose, Fred Kapondi, Alice Wahome, Khatib Mwashetani, Joyce Korir and Cate Waruguru are the others swept out by the President’s long broom.

Yesterday Jubilee Vice Chair David Murathe warned MPs planning to boycott the PG meeting, saying that strict disciplinary action will be taken according to the Party Act.