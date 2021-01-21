‘Expose those criminals’ KDF warns Kenyans of fake recruitment letters

The Kenya Defence Force (KDF) has sent out a warning on fake recruitment letters purporting to be from the army.

Through its Twitter handle, the KDF said that the people spreading those letters were criminals, stating that recruitment letters from the KDF were free.

Vulnerable Kenyans a target

The KDF said that many unsuspecting and vulnerable Kenyans had been conned by fake letters. The cons sell the letters, imitating the Department of Defense, to desperate Kenyans.

The KDF called on Kenyans to report those selling them the fake letters to their Twitter account, the nearest police station, or contact the Military Police.

“Expose these criminals through this platform, your nearest Police Station, or call the Military Police on 0726-419709,” They wrote on Twitter.

Beware of criminals selling FAKE recruitment calling letters. The only GENUINE letters are FREE and will be issued at the Recruitment Centres. Expose these criminals through this platform, your nearest Police station or call the Military Police on 0726419709 pic.twitter.com/pY1UcDSysL — Kenya Defence Forces (@kdfinfo) January 20, 2021

Conning Kenyans through fake recruitment drives come as KDF prepares to open its drive over the coming month. The KDF, however, said that the exercise would be free and eligible for all candidates.

KDF recruitment exercise

The recruitment exercise will run from February 12 to March 13. It will occur in different centers across the country and involve hiring service people, Constables, and Trades People.

The Department of Defence maintained that bribery and any other form of corruption remained illegal. Thus, they would arrest and prosecute those who appeared for the exercise through the use of fake letters.

“All persons who present themselves for recruitment purposes at any centre using fake calling letters…or found engaging in any corrupt activity shall be arrested and prosecuted,” part of the advert reads according to The Star.

They also said that recruitment centres would only be open during the day (before 6 pm). It would also take place on weekdays.

The recruitment, furthermore, will be for people to join the Kenya Army, Kenya Air Force, Kenya Navy, and Defence Forces Constabulary.

Stories of fake recruitments are often rampant once KDF opens the drive. Mostly, the conmen will ‘sell’ letters to KDF hopefuls. In other instances, though, they tell hopefuls to pay money to get ahead of the line.