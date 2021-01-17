Facebook flags President Uhuru's congratulatory message to Museveni after being re-elected for sixth consecutive time as Ugandan President.

Social media sharing platform Facebook has flagged a post by President Uhuru Kenyatta in which he had sent a congratulatory message to his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni after winning the country’s presidential election a record six times.

The message stated that President Uhuru Kenyatta had termed Yoweri Museveni’s re-election as a testimony of the confidence the people of Uganda have in his leadership.

It added that the head of state was now looking forward to continuing to work together with Museveni in deepening the strong bilateral ties between the two countries for the mutual benefits of the people of the two nations.

It further added that the first in command said that Uganda had achieved stability and realized consistent economic growth under the leadership of Yoweri Museveni.

The message noted that Uganda was assured of Kenyan’s commitment to continue partnering with the neighboring nation in advancing regional and continental integration agenda through the East African Community, the African Union, and other multilateral platforms.

However, fact-checkers pointed out that the message was not true hence labeling it as ‘false information in line with Facebook’s policy of fighting false information.

Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi had earlier received backlash from Kenyans after he congratulated Museveni for clinching the seat again.

In his message, he wished the people of Uganda continued prosperity as the Ugandan President starts another fresh term.

.“I take this early opportunity to congratulate President Yoweri Museveni upon his victory and re-election,” read part of his message.

I take this early opportunity to congratulate President Yoweri Museveni upon his victory and re- election. I wish the people of Uganda continued prosperity as he embarks on his fresh mandate. — Musalia W Mudavadi (@MusaliaMudavadi) January 16, 2021

The Ugandans went to the ballot on Thursday 14 January and on Saturday 16, the country’s Electoral Commission announced Museveni as the winner with 5,562,141 votes (58.89%).

His main rival and closest challenger Robert Kyavulanyi popularly known as Bobi Wine garnered 34.5% of the total 9.4 million valid votes.

The elections were marred with allegations of fraud and intimidation due to internet shutdown across the country.

Bobi Wine had encouraged the Electoral Commission officials to observe the law and do what is right.

Bobi Wine, a singer turned politician had claimed that he had won the election fairly and squarely and the country was about to get rid of the dictatorship it has experienced since Museveni took the helm.