Fact Check: Kenyans call out Ministry of Health over COVID vaccination claims

Kenyans on Twitter on Saturday evening called out the Ministry of Health after it claimed that Kenya was seventh in the world COVID vaccination leaderboard.

When announcing Kenya’s COVID-19 cases on Saturday evening, Dr. Mercy Mwangangi claimed that Kenya was seventh in vaccine administration.

Dr. Mercy Mwangangi: Kenya is number 7 on the leader board in the World in terms of vaccination in the world… We are proud of what we have done as a govt, as Kenya pic.twitter.com/U5yaTOQpUw — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) April 24, 2021

Kenya has administered over 800,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, out of the over 1.2 million doses it received. The figure is among the highest in Africa, placing the country favourably in the continent’s high vaccination countries.

However, a check on the world leaderboard on the COVID-19 vaccination showed that the Ministry of Health had not been honest.

Total number of vaccines given

In regards to the total number of doses given, the United States and China each lead with over 200 million doses given. In third place is India, closing in on having given 140 million doses. The United Kingdom pulled up at a distant fourth, closing in on giving 50 million doses.

After the UK was Brazil, having given about 37 million doses, with Germany sixth. Seventh on the log is Turkey, having administered over 20 million doses.

Vaccines per population share

Even when broken down to doses given per 100 people, Kenya is nowhere near the top ten. It is not even top twenty, for that matter. Indeed, the seventh country on this list is Serbia, having vaccinated 45 people per 100.

When broken down further to the share of the population with at least one dose, Kenya still doesn’t rank. Seventh on this list is Uruguay. The country has a 33 % share of its population getting at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Least vaccinated

Indeed, with only a 1.2 % share of the population getting at least one dose, Kenya is among the least vaccinated countries worldwide.

The claims by the Ministry of Health left many Kenyans baffled as to why the Ministry would lie so blatantly on an easily disproved claim.

The claims saw Kenyans come out in droves to condemn the lies which they saw as irresponsible from the Ministry.

(Data sourced from ourworldindata.org and Financial Times)

Next, @MOH_Kenya Dr. Mwangangi will be telling us that Kenya is also number 7 in the world in terms of medical oxygen production. This government believes that if it repeats a lie enough times, it becomes the truth.#HakunaOxygen #UnlockOurCountry https://t.co/xO75P0Ui08 — #SwitchOffKPLC (@JerotichSeii) April 24, 2021

This a big lie the ministry is telling the public. https://t.co/gZJQsn0nji — Johnson songa (@Johnsonsonga) April 24, 2021

What are the metrics we are using here @DrMercyHealth? 🤔🤔🤔 https://t.co/Wt9H6hozaA — Martin Omedo (@Martmumbo84) April 24, 2021

you don’t even need to look at the statistics to know that this is a lie 😂 but i cannot get over the audacity to straight up lie like that about something that is so easily verifiable. https://t.co/h4VvG9fYkz — Nimu. (@_NimuK) April 24, 2021

Do these people know the data to disprove this is very easily available? https://t.co/KMGWGHvIdL pic.twitter.com/aVw7d6G1D1 — Eric Mugendi (@mougendi) April 24, 2021