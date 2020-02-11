Home News FBI joint anti-terrorism task force with Kenya
News

FBI joint anti-terrorism task force with Kenya

By Richard M Adrian
task force
Preident Uhuru Kenyatta and President Donald Trump

The US state department announced on Monday that; the FBI had chosen Kenya as the first US-funded joint Terrorism Taskforce located outside the United States. The FBI and the department of states said that; they partnered together to assist Kenya in creating the first JTTF to be located in Nairobi.

Charles Spencer, FBI assistant director of the international operations, said the first Kenyan Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF) would allow for a sharing of experiences. He added that; the capabilities would enhance the shared commitment to countering terrorism around the world.

Spencer said that; the Kenyan led JTTF will be a multi-agency counter-terrorism investigative force in Nairobi.

The FBI said that the initiative to establish the JTTF; began after the al-Shabaab terrorist attack on the DusitD2 Hotel in Nairobi in January 16th 2019.

Training

The FBI selected forty-two Kenyan investigators, to receive a 12-week intensive counter-terrorism training at the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia. The investigators will undergo training on how to investigate all terrorism matters deemed of significant importance to Kenyans national Security Council.

Upon completion, the JTTF officers will return to Kenya, where an FBI special agent mentor will assist them.

Law enforcement

Investigations conducted by JTTF-K will be in accordance with international law enforcement standard and human rights.

The CT Bureau funds the task forces under the Counter-terrorism Partnership Fund. The congress established the unit; to build the law enforcement capacity of partner nations on the frontlines of terrorism. The counter-terrorism unit is part of a comprehensive program with Kenya, to promote terrorism investigations and prosecutions.

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Director Kinoti, said that the US is a valued partner in combating terrorism. DCI Kinoti added that due to globalization and rapid advancement in technology; terrorists have also changed tactics and devised new methods to further their agenda.

The FBI director David Bowdich said; the agency would help Kenya secure its borders and do away with graft. The US also assured Kenya of its support in the war against terrorism. US Ambassador to Kenya Kyle McCarter met with DCI and assured him, of his support to ensure the arresting of the big fish.

Haji said that the country has continued to lag in terms of development, because of massive corruption. He reiterated his stand against the loss of public resources and said that; it is Kenyans stealing from themselves. Haji added that his office wouldn’t hesitate to arrest and charge anyone if there is sufficient evidence.

http://theeastafrican.co.ke/news/ea/Kenya-FBI-partner-anti-terror-task-force-outside-US/4552908-5451438-s1m19z/index.html

Previous articleMiguna Miguna calls on Mboya and Ouko’s spirits to deal with Moi

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Miguna Miguna calls on Mboya and Ouko’s spirits to deal with Moi

Collins Luvisia -
Lawyer Miguna Miguna has called upon the spirits of the likes of Pio Pinto Gama, Tom Mboya, Argwings Kodhek and Robert Ouko to cane...
Read more
Local news

Police officers arrested for harassing Hon. Midiwo

Stanley Kasee -
Police have arrested fellow police officers after it was alleged they assaulted former Gem Member of Parliament Hon. Jakoyo Midiwo. Kisumu County Police Commander Ranson...
Read more
Entertainment

Akothee and I were just having fun – Ommy Dimpoz explains swimming pool video clip

Alfred Kiura -
Tanzanian singer Ommy Dimpoz has come out to explain that nothing happened between him and Kenyan songstress Akothee after a video emerged on social...
Read more
15,191FansLike
3,441FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

FBI joint anti-terrorism task force with Kenya

News Richard M Adrian -
The US state department announced on Monday that; the FBI had chosen Kenya as the first US-funded joint Terrorism Taskforce located outside the United...
Read more

Miguna Miguna calls on Mboya and Ouko’s spirits to deal with Moi

News Collins Luvisia -
Lawyer Miguna Miguna has called upon the spirits of the likes of Pio Pinto Gama, Tom Mboya, Argwings Kodhek and Robert Ouko to cane...
Read more

Police officers arrested for harassing Hon. Midiwo

Local news Stanley Kasee -
Police have arrested fellow police officers after it was alleged they assaulted former Gem Member of Parliament Hon. Jakoyo Midiwo. Kisumu County Police Commander Ranson...
Read more

Nyeri trains over 50 CHMs to deal with communicable diseases

County News Collins Luvisia -
Over 20 Community Health Volunteers in Nyeri County were put through a sensitization session on infectious disease Pneumonia and diarrhoea on Tuesday 11 February...
Read more

Skin cancer apps unreliable for running cancer diagnostics – Experts

World News Richard M Adrian -
Experts at the Birmingham University; warn against Smartphones apps used as 'early warning systems' for skin cancer. The study shows the app as unreliable...
Read more

Akothee and I were just having fun – Ommy Dimpoz explains swimming pool video clip

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Tanzanian singer Ommy Dimpoz has come out to explain that nothing happened between him and Kenyan songstress Akothee after a video emerged on social...
Read more

Anerlisa Muigai lectures fan who suggested Ben Pol was about to leave her

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Keroche Breweries heiress Anerlisa Muigai silenced a fan who claimed that Tanzanian singer Ben Pol was no longer commenting on her pictures like he...
Read more

Kwani I eat at your place? – Betty Kyallo responds to trolls asking her to do house shopping

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
K24 news presenter Betty Kyallo has been having a difficult time dealing with trolls who have been on her neck every time she posts...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Writer application

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke