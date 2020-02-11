The US state department announced on Monday that; the FBI had chosen Kenya as the first US-funded joint Terrorism Taskforce located outside the United States. The FBI and the department of states said that; they partnered together to assist Kenya in creating the first JTTF to be located in Nairobi.

Charles Spencer, FBI assistant director of the international operations, said the first Kenyan Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF) would allow for a sharing of experiences. He added that; the capabilities would enhance the shared commitment to countering terrorism around the world.

Spencer said that; the Kenyan led JTTF will be a multi-agency counter-terrorism investigative force in Nairobi.

The FBI said that the initiative to establish the JTTF; began after the al-Shabaab terrorist attack on the DusitD2 Hotel in Nairobi in January 16th 2019.

Training

The FBI selected forty-two Kenyan investigators, to receive a 12-week intensive counter-terrorism training at the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia. The investigators will undergo training on how to investigate all terrorism matters deemed of significant importance to Kenyans national Security Council.

Upon completion, the JTTF officers will return to Kenya, where an FBI special agent mentor will assist them.

Law enforcement

Investigations conducted by JTTF-K will be in accordance with international law enforcement standard and human rights.

The CT Bureau funds the task forces under the Counter-terrorism Partnership Fund. The congress established the unit; to build the law enforcement capacity of partner nations on the frontlines of terrorism. The counter-terrorism unit is part of a comprehensive program with Kenya, to promote terrorism investigations and prosecutions.

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Director Kinoti, said that the US is a valued partner in combating terrorism. DCI Kinoti added that due to globalization and rapid advancement in technology; terrorists have also changed tactics and devised new methods to further their agenda.

The FBI director David Bowdich said; the agency would help Kenya secure its borders and do away with graft. The US also assured Kenya of its support in the war against terrorism. US Ambassador to Kenya Kyle McCarter met with DCI and assured him, of his support to ensure the arresting of the big fish.

Haji said that the country has continued to lag in terms of development, because of massive corruption. He reiterated his stand against the loss of public resources and said that; it is Kenyans stealing from themselves. Haji added that his office wouldn’t hesitate to arrest and charge anyone if there is sufficient evidence.

