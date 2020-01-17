Felix Orinda alias Dj Evolve in stable condition – doctors confirm

Doctors have confirmed that Felix Orinda alias DJ Evolve, who was shot at B Club in Kilimani, Nairobi, on Friday morning, is in critical yet stable condition.

Orinda is slated to go through a second surgery operation to take out a blood clot in his neck. Earlier on, the doctors had removed a bullet that lodged in his neck.

These details have been verified by the DJ’s friends who visited him at the Nairobi Hospital.

Joe Muchiri, a radio presenter, known to Dj Evolve added that the doctors had told him the patient’s major organs were not affected by the bleeding.

DJ Evolve has left a successful surgery. Now we sit tight and wait for the recovery process to begin, it’s not an easy journey especially when nerves are involved. I wish him all the best at this time. 🙏🏽🙏🏽 — JoeWMuchiri (@JoeWMuchiri1) January 17, 2020

A CCTV footage is going round the social media that shows a man believed to be Embakasi East legislator Paul Ongili whipping his pistol before he shoots a man believed to be Dj Evolve.

In the video, the MP is seen smoking shisha along with his fellow revelers. It ends with two men dragging an unconscious man out of the club.

CCTV footage of Babu Owino shooting DJ Evolve. Cliff Ombeta, over to you… #justicefordjevolve pic.twitter.com/O5Ko3cbGf4 — Hillary Orinde🇰🇪 (@OrindeHillary) January 17, 2020

The video timestamp shows the incident occurred at 7.16 am.

Sleuths have confirmed that they recovered a gun that was used in the shooting as well as nine bullets and one spent cartridge. Director of Criminal Investigation (DCI), George Kinoti, stated that Babu would be charged with an attempt of murder.

#UPDATE | Detectives have managed to recover the firearm that is suspected to have been used by Hon. Babu Owino at the B Club shooting incident. Nine rounds of ammunition and a spent cartridge have also been recovered and placed as exhibit awaiting analysis by ballistic experts. pic.twitter.com/wbGocB32CW — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) January 17, 2020

The legislator was arrested at Nairobi Hospital on Friday morning, where he took Orinda for treatment. Babu is currently in police custody at Kilimani Police Station.

Babu defended himself by saying that what triggered the shooting was an attempt on his life by his political rivals.

In his statement posted on Facebook, he said that he had been receiving threats, which prompted him to speak about it publicly and also report the case to the police.

The post read in part, “I have been receiving threats against my life and even reported an attempted assassination at the Parliament Police Station under OB number OB21/17/11/2019. I have been living under the weight of intimidation and threats.”

The Member of Parliament reports that aggressive individuals surrounded him at a time when he was with his friends at B Club, which led to the shooting.

“While enjoying the company of my friends at a popular Nairobi restaurant, I was surrounded by a large group of aggressive individuals. In the melee, there was an exchange of gunfire,” read the statement.

Babu appealed to the police to probe the matter and find the individuals who attacked him and what were their intention.

The MP’s lawyer, Cliff Ombeta, said that his client acted after being approached by aggressive individuals who looked like they wanted to harm him.

“The MP realized the guy who was shot was one of his close friends and rushed him to hospital,” he said, also mentioning that the occurrence was regrettable.alias