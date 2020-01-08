Home News Fellow governors backs Sonko's nomination of a deputy governor
Fellow governors backs Sonko's nomination of a deputy governor

By affaxerd

The Kenyan council of governors (CoG) has held hands with Nairobi county governor Mike Sonko in nominating a Deputy governor. The council has gone ahead to address the Nairobi county assembly to urge that the nominated persons be vetted. Controversial Sonko, on Monday, 6th January 2020, nominated Ann Kananu Mwenda as his deputy.

Mike Sonko wrote to the Nairobi county assembly speaker regarding the nomination stating:

“legal vacuum then, which has not been cured to this day, to provide for a framework for the replacement of a deputy governor,” stated Sonko in his letter.

The nominee, Ann Mwenda, is the chief officer of disaster management and coordination. Kananu is also holding a seat in the water sector as the acting chief officer of water.

Governor Mike Sonko currently is barred from accessing his office since 11th last month after being released. Sonko was arrested with allegations of corruption and embezzlement of county funds.

      Governors’s views

Other county governors, through the CoG, have come out to support Mike Sonko. According to them, Sonko has fulfilled his constitutional mandate. In addition to that, they have also argued that the move will restore order in Nairobi and allow smooth delivery of services.

The CoG chair, Governor Wycliff Oparanya stated that Sonko partook the Constitution’s requirement.

“We acknowledge the nomination in line with Article 180(5) which provides that a county governor shall nominate a person who is qualified,” said the Kakamega county governor Wycliffe Oparanya.

The major huddle

Mike Sonko, however, to face one major huddle in his push for the nomination of the deputy county governor.  The CoG’s views are in direct collision with the views from the office of the Directorate of Public Prosecution (ODPP). The Director of Public Prosecution, Noordin Haji, has come out clear in strong opposition of Sonko’s move.

Haji has opposed the nomination stating the governor is facing corruption charges and has been barred from office thus cannot exercise such powers. In his statement on Monday, the day of nomination, Haji stated that Sonko had no powers to nominate the deputy governor and that he will take the matter to court.

The county assembly, therefore, through speaker Beatrice Elachi ruled out the vetting. The ward legislators have stated that the vetting will be done after recess. The members of the county assembly’s recess will end in 15th next month. This is after an informal meeting have been held by the members of the county assembly.

