Ferdinand Waititu loses seat as Senate upholds his impeachment

By Connie Mukenyi
Ferdinand Waititu impeached
Ferdinand Waititu during the senate hearing on 29/1/2020

On 29th January, the Senate consented to Ferdinand Waititu’s impeachment case. There was a total of 38 senators in the house who were faced with determining the fate of the former Kiambu boss. 28 senators, most of whom were from NASA resistance voted him out.

First count

On the first count, Waititu was charged with breaching the Constitution 2010, Public Finance Act 2012, County Government Act 2012 and The Public Procurement and Disposal Act 2012.

27 Senators voted in opposition to him in this count. Nonetheless, the other 12 senators did not feel he violated the acts.

Second count

Waititu was indicted for committing crimes under the law. 28 senators voted the former governor out against the 11 who did not.

Third count

On the third count, the former Kiambu boss was accused of gross misconduct and abuse of office. 28 senators found him guilty against the 11 who did not.

Waititu defended himself citing he promised many people tenders during his campaign period. As a result, the irregularities in tender allocation was experienced during his tenure. He, however, refuted claims he had received bribes claiming no evidence was provided to prove that.

Waititu’s supporters

Samson Cherargei, the Nandi Senator, nonetheless, was not of the opinion baba yao should be impeached. He went ahead to liken Waititu’s case to mob justice in politics. According to him, Ferdinand was a victim of circumstance considering the heat in Kiambu politics.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Muromen was in support of Waititu throughout the whole process. At some point, he accused the Kiambu county government of not following the right procedure while impeaching their governor. Murkomen added that one day the senators will be governors and brought to the Senate on impeachment grounds. He, in that scenario, would be happy to follow with the proceedings. His statement echoes Ferdinand’s who warned the senators that one day they may also be governors and impeached.

Kipchumba, during the earlier stages, tried saving the governor from impeachment. He passed a motion to the house requesting the formation of a committee comprising of 11 people. However, he hit a stumbling block when the house declined his request.

Moses Wetangula was the only one from NASA who did not support Waititu’s impeachment. Susan Kihika was also of the opinion the Kiambu county government had not presented sufficient evidence, questioning the whole process.

Waititu while facing the senate previously, had asked them to be fair. He requested not to be judged based on the current political scene in the country. However, his plea fell on deaf ears when eventually he was voted out as the Kiambu County boss.

