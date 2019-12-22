Festive Rush Tragedies:Drive Safe

Five killed and scores injured in Kisumu road accident, a fatal accident along Nairobi Nakuru highway. These are the news that flash on our screens this December. It is during the festive season that we cannot seem to explain the reasons for the increase in road accidents. In the news, we hear about accidents and breaking news on more occasions than usual.

The NTSA and the government have partnered to ensure that drivers not only drink and drive but follow the regulations required. As much as it is common sense to drive when you are sober, you will find many drivers on highways under the influence of alcohol behind the wheels on public transport vehicles.

Just yesterday, a G-Wagon worth 12 million Ksh was involved in a grisly accident along the ever-busy roads in Nairobi.

Advice from the NTSA this Christmas Eve:

When you are planning to drive to “shags,” or to nearby locations, make sure to be aware of the basic conditions on the road. As we can agree, it is now the rainy season in the country. Routes are extremely slippery, and matatus are in a dilapidated state. So, plan to leave early and try to use the most convenient road to your destination.

As for the drivers used to driving the highways year-round, make sure to adhere to all the rules set. Do not do 110km/h in a 80km/h designated zone. You might be familiar with the road, but you will not be familiar with the other drivers’ conditions.

To avoid hefty fines and “kutoa hongo” at every police roadblock, make sure to keep safe and do not overtake where you are not supposed to.

Know where every black spot is and be cautious. Year in and year out, we hear of road accidents on the same place. An instance like spots along the busy Nakuru-Kericho highway has black spots well marked. As an experienced driver, I advise you to be cautious and observe all the road signs

For the public transport sector, maintain your vehicles and make sure your passengers are comfortable to enjoy their ride. Before starting the engines, make sure they are in top-notch condition and that all passengers are belted.

For the traffic officers who are reading this piece of article, please note that life cannot be traded with money, let’s all ensure we are law-abiding citizens and enforce it accordingly on the highways.