Fight over billboards for campaigns erupts in Mombasa

A section of Mombasa gubernatorial candidates is accusing Governor Hassan Joho’s administration of denying them space to put up campaign advertisements.

On Sunday, former Nyali MP Hezron Awiti, who is eyeing the Mombasa governor seat for a second time, lashed out at Joho and the county for frustrating his efforts to put up his billboards ahead of the August general elections.

UDA and other aspirants in the region have also claimed that they are being denied space to place their billboards in the region.

Mombasa businessman Eric Gitonga, an Independent candidate for the Nyali parliamentary seat, has also shared the same sentiments, saying that he has been denied billboard space and access to public halls in Nyali.

“What we are seeing happening here in Mombasa is terrible, we are not allowed to put up our billboards in any part of the county,” said Awiti.

He was speaking during a meeting with various community members and a section of the business community in Mombasa at the Wild Waters on Sunday afternoon.

Awiti said that he has already written to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) concerning the issue but no response yet.

He said that he has also been denied access to public social halls within the county to conduct meetings with his supporters.

“We have been forced to meet with our supporters under mango trees to sell our agenda, this is totally unacceptable,” he said.

In the lead-up to the 2017 general election, Awiti and Joho were embroiled in a tussle over billboard space.

Awiti forcefully erected his billboard along Ronald Ngala Road in Buxton.

He was later charged in court along with the then Mombasa County Assembly speaker Thadeus Rajwayi for erecting a billboard without the permission of the county government.

“Even private advertising firms have been threatened and asked to refuse us billboard space. If you walk around Mombasa you only see billboards of ODM candidates except for a few bearing Deputy President William Ruto’s images,” Awiti said.

In a separate interview with journalists, Gitonga said the situation has forced him to conduct his meetings in churches.

Gitonga who was recently appointed the Mombasa Gema community spokesperson has declared his support for Awiti.

“Whenever we apply for halls, once my name is mentioned they deny us because I don’t support their candidate. God is with me, I will still get venues in churches, they can use their halls,” said Gitonga.

The two have vowed to work to bring together all communities living in Mombasa under the ‘Mombasa One’ banner to end what Awiti described as the sultan’s rule in the county.

Awiti also asked the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga not to try to impose any leader on the Mombasa people, saying that the move might spoil his presidential votes in Mombasa.

He said that Raila has been his close friend since the times they fought together to end the KANU rule and the struggle for a new constitution that brought about devolution in 2010.

“We fought for the freedom of choice so that people can elect their leaders of choice,” said Awiti.

He said that his VDP party agreed to support Raila’s presidential bid without any conditions, the reason why the party did not field a presidential candidate.

However, he said that the party had filled candidates in all the remaining elective seats in the country and they were not turning back on that.

“Whoever thinks that Raila or President Uhuru will come from Nairobi to tell me to step down for them should stop daydreaming. I want to assure my supporters and Mombasa people at large that I will vie as governor, let’s meet at the ballot box,” said Awiti.