Final design of Nairobi central railway station launched

The UK and Kenyan governments have launched the final design of Nairobi’s new Central Railway Station and public realm at Nairobi Serena Hotel on Thursday.

The new design, which was completed by Atkins UK and handed over to Kenya Railways and the Ministry of Transport, is part of the wider Nairobi Railway City redevelopment programme, championed by President Kenyatta and supported by the UK government.

The new design was unveiled by the UK Prime Minister’s G7 and G20 Sherpa, Jonathan Black and Principal Secretary Transport, Joseph Njoroge, and witnessed by UK Deputy High Commissioner, Julius Court.

The event was also attended by Nairobi Metropolitan Services Director General Mohammed Badi, Director-General National Treasury, Stanley Kamau and Managing Director, Kenya Railways, Philip Mainga.

Speaking during the launch and handover event, the UK Prime Minister’s and Sherpa Jonathan Black said that great cities have always been engines of growth and innovation.

He added that today’s big challenge is how they can also become cleaner, greener and smarter so they are great places for people to live and work in.

“This is a challenge across the world, from Nairobi to London. That is why it is such a pleasure to be here today for the launch of the design for the new central railway station and public realm that will sit at the heart of Nairobi Railway City,” Jonathan said.

Julius Court said that Nairobi Railway City is a flagship project in the UK-Kenya Strategic Partnership which was agreed upon by UK Prime Minister and President Uhuru Kenyatta during the Africa Investment Summit in 2020.

“Today’s event reflects the growing strength and integration of the UK’s infrastructure offer to Kenya and the UK’s commitment to the Build Back Better World and Clean Green Initiative delivering investment into clean and green infrastructure,” Julius noted.

The railway city project will support the Kenyan government in its commitment to deliver jobs, as well as green and sustainable infrastructure that drives regeneration.

At the event, the senior representatives of the Kenyan Government also announced that they were in negotiations for the provision of up to Sh220 billion of UK Export Finance for projects in Kenya, with the new central station likely to be a first mover.

The Nairobi Railway City is expected to be a world-class, climate-resilient project delivering transport capacity to sustain future growth and lay the foundations for a Green City of the Future.