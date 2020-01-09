Final relief for parents as form 1 admission process is eased

Form 1 admission is expected to start next week as some of the parents are already facing a rough time. The government has however come to their aid as authorities have eased up inter-school transfers to speed up form one admissions. The ministry of education has uploaded all schools, both public and private to the National Education Information Management Systems (NEMIS), which was the major huddle in inter-school transfers.

Before the update, parents whose transfers had been granted were not able to change schools due to absence of the schools in the ministry’s portal. Sub-county and extra county schools can now be accessed by parents from the ministry’s website.

800,000 form one students are expected to be admitted in schools next week. Both sub-county and private schools are now taking students with 700,000 slots being for the sub-county schools and 100,000 being for private schools.

After the launch of the form one selections by CS Magoha, candidates were offered a chance to change to their desired schools. This was, however, possible only if there is a vacancy in the school of your choice. After selection, it was a requirement that you confirm the school afresh since the update had not been installed.

The education principal secretary, Belio Kipsang in an address to all the regional directors stated all schools have been uploaded in the Nemis. Parents who had requested transfers are hence required to download the admission letters from the website.

“Candidates whose change of placement was accepted should go online and click on transfer link in the ministry’s online services for new letters of admission,” said Belio.

Other satisfied Parents are required to download the latest calling letters from the ministry’s website. Candidates will only be admitted to their schools of choices as per their selection. Parents who were stranded have now found a way out as they wait to admit their children.

The selection process

Cabinet Secretary for education, prof Magoha launched the selection process on December 2nd last year. On the very day, he released the placement of students in the extra-county and national schools. The next group was the selection of students for county and sub-county schools which ended on 6th December. Sub-cunty schools are however still filing their selection lists to the Nemis.

The ministry has further stated that al students are to be admitted between January 13th and January 16th. Parents are also required that they carefully confirm that the admission letter is from Nemis. It has been noted that in the past, principals have presented unverified admission letters to students.