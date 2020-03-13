FKF suspends football events indefinitely from Monday

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has announced suspending Kenya’s top division and second division matches as from Monday due to the coronavirus.

Kenya confirms first COVID-19 case

Kenya today confirmed its first case of the fast-spreading virus.

The Minister of Health, Mutahi Kagwe announced today that a 27-year old Kenyan woman who arrived in the country on March 5th tested positive for the COVID-19 disease yesterday, March 12.

The patient is in isolation as the government now looks for those she came into contact with.

Indefinite suspension

FKF announced the new developments earlier today, following in the footsteps of many countries, which have announced a suspension of major sporting events, including the English Premier League.

“The federation has suspended indefinitely, FKF grass-root football competitions and women leagues that include the Kenya Women Premier League, Women Division One League, all FKF Branch Leagues, National Division One League, National Division Two League, FKF grass-root sanctioned tournaments and Academies competitions,” Reads part of the Federation’s statement.

Weekend fixtures to go on

However, the body went on to state that this weekend’s games will proceed as usual but behind closed doors. They will then put to effect the suspension on Monday, March 16, 2020.

“However, all National Super League and the FKF Cup games will kick off as planned, behind closed doors this weekend but will remain suspended indefinitely from Monday, March 16, 2020, including the Kenyan Premier League.”

The federation also announced a ban on pre and post-match shaking of hands.

“Further, FKF advises all clubs, both at the national and grassroots level to cancel and/or suspend non-essential activities that include but are not limited to open training sessions, unplanned fan engagements and the unnecessary team travels,” The statement reads on.

FKF Shield Cup fixtures

Meanwhile, this weekend will see many Premier league teams take part in the FKF shield cup.

Below are some of the fixtures for the weekend.

Saturday fixtures, March 14

Gor Mahia vs Posta Rangers (Machakos Stadium, 15:30)

This match is in serious doubt after Gor players staged a strike over unpaid dues. Coach Steven Polack also stated today that he would not interfere with the player’s strike.

Bandari vs Sofapaka (Mbaraki Sports Club, 15:00)

Fortune Sacco vs Bidco United (Kianyaga Stadium, 15:00)

Wazito vs KCB (Machakos Stadium, 13:00)

Sunday Fixtures, March 15

Ulinzi Stars vs Migori Youth (Afraha Stadium, 15:00)

AFC Leopards vs Ushuru (Machakos Stadium, 15:30)

Kisumu Allstars vs Keroka Technical Uni. (Moi Stadium, 15:00)

Kariobangi Sharks vs FC Talanta (Machakos Stadium, 13:00)

Other sporting bodies cancel events

Other sporting bodies in the country have also suspended all fixtures. These include Kenya Rugby Union and Kenya Hockey League.

The government has also banned interschool activities, public gatherings and called the public to put more effort into practising hygiene to prevent contamination.