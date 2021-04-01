Flamboyant matatu boss interrupts Uhuru’s Nairobi CBD tour

Flashy Nairobi matatu boss Jamal Ibrahim, commonly known as Jamal Roho Safi, interrupted President Uhuru Kenya and former prime minister Raila Odinga’s impromptu tour at Green Park Terminus on Thursday, April 1.

Jamal, who is the chairman of the Association of Matatu Operators(AMO), asked to speak to President Uhuru, who was on an impromptu tour in the city.

The President’s aide allowed Jamal to interact with the Head of State as he is a prominent businessman who is familiar with Uhuru’s ranks.

Speaking to journalists, Brendan Marshall, a traffic coordinator and member of the Association of Matatu Operators, stated that Jamal seized the moment to share the matatu operators’ grievances with Uhuru, who was also accompanied by Transport CS James Macharia.

“They discussed the way forward on Covid-19 restrictions as well as the harsh economic times. Jamal asked the President to cushion PSVs, especially a waiver on loans. He also requested a 6-month loan-free period on all matatus, taxis, and Boda bodas,” Brendan stated.

Uhuru set a meeting for next week with the flamboyant businessman where they would discuss more on the same.

The matatu sector was affected by the President’s lockdown and cessation of movement directives as they were barred from ferrying commuters into and out of Nairobi.

Last year, they were also restricted from ferrying at full capacity and also felt the pinch when fuel prices were hiked in March 2021.

During the tour, Rila Odinga also called on the government to review relief measures for Kenyans stranded in the disease zone, including Nairobi, Machakos, Kajiado, Nakuru, and Kiambu counties.

“We are living in difficult times, and I understand that we are amid a pandemic. The economy is deteriorating, and so many Kenyans are suffering. We pity them. However, our lives are more important, and we need to protect them,” the ODM leader noted.

Jamaal is one of the supporters of the matatu relocation plan, through which the Nairobi Metropolitan services (NMS) is set to bar PSVs from accessing the city.

Matatus will be restricted to termini outside the CBD.