Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak dies at the age of 91

Former Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak, who was ousted by the military eight years ago has passed away.

Before the famous uprising in Egypt, Hosni spent thirty years in office.

During the revolution, he was found guilty of killing protesters. An overturn in the conviction in March 2017 saw him get his freedom.

Egyptian State news confirmed passing on of Mubarak on Tuesday. However, the Al-Watan website reported of him dying in a military hospital. In late January, he underwent surgery and photographs of him, and his grandson made rounds during his recovery.

On Saturday, things turned haywire and Alaa, his son, reported that he remained in the intensive care unit.

Egyptian Head of State of peace and war

Born 91 years ago, Mubarak joined the air force while he was still a teenager. He played a significant role in the Arab-Israeli war in 1973.

In less than ten years, he became the president of Egypt. This happened after the assassination of Anwar Sadat.

Mubarak played a critical role in Israel and the Palestinian peace process.

However, despite the billions of dollars Egypt received as aid, level of corruption, poverty, and unemployment continued to skyrocket.

In January 2011, discontent rose among Egyptians who resorted to 18 days of protests, similar to the one that happened in Tunisia. Mubarak had no option other than to step down.

Crony capitalism

In 2012, Mubarak was sentenced to life in prison for the wrongful deaths of 239 demonstrators. After an appeal, a retrial saw him gain back freedom in 2017.

In 2015, Mubarak got convicted along with two of his sons. Allegations against them included using public funds to better lives for their family.

Since his arrest in April 2012, Mubarak spent most of his time in hospital jails. Upon his acquittal, he went to Cairo’s Heliopolis district.

Many Egyptians who lived through Mubarak’s time in power view it as a period of autocracy and crony capitalism. His overthrow led to Egypt’s first free election, which brought in president Mohamed Morsi.

Morsi lasted only a year in office after mass protests in 2013 led to his overthrow by then defence chief General Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, who is now president.